“It is incredible how this city has changed in a very short time, I do not dare to think what jewel it will become even in just another year ». Just six months ago, Ukrainian videoblogger Sasha Lyapota fell in love with Mariupol so much that he included her on his list of five places to live in Ukraine. On his YouTube channel It’s a Good Trip he enthusiastically talked about the outdoor cafes on the seafront, the fountains, the parks and the avenues: images that today look like archeology, replaced in the eyes of the whole world by those post-apocalyptic ruins that can be seen in the video «The last day of Azovstal», shot by the official photographer of the Azov battalion Dmitro «Orest» Kosazkiy, before surrendering himself to the Russians. While the Moscow troops are putting new checkpoints around what is now a city in their hands, the spokesman of the mayor Pyotr Andryushenko warns that any possibility of leaving Mariupol is now closed to those who remain there, unless reopen humanitarian corridors to be negotiated by the government of Kiev with the occupiers. Volodymyr Zelensky promises to rebuild Mariupol more beautiful than before, after the reconquest, but in the meantime what remains of the martyr-city – ruins, entire neighborhoods of gutted, charred and razed buildings – makes it difficult to dream of a future, but also to understand what it was this center of half a million inhabitants, and also because Vladimir Putin’s army devastated it with such fury.

“Today that we have lost it, every day I remember something else about my city, the music schools, the art schools, the walks along the sea, the restaurants where you always experimented with new recipes”, says Tetyana Bezruchenko, transplanted journalist in Milan, whose mother lived for two months under Russian bombing in Mariupol. In his memories there is a seaside town, a city in the South, where “apricots and plums were harvested directly on the streets”, and where in Soviet times many workers from Siberia who could not afford Crimea came on holiday on the sea ​​of ​​Azov. An industrial city, which with perestroika had become a symbol of the human, social and environmental degradation of the Soviet working class: it is in Mariupol (which at the time bore the name of the Stalinist propagandist Zhdanov) that the film-scandal “La little Vera ». The smokestacks of the Azovstal and Ilycha steelworks, which colored the sky, the sea and the sand with smoke gray, sprouted in the midst of anonymous barracks all the same: at the time a symbol of the destruction of the communist regime, today a monument to the resistance of the garrison of Mariupol, which in fact the Russians plan to demolish. The problem of pollution had split the city: “Many feared that the European ecological regulations would lead to the closure of factories, and to the loss of jobs,” says Tetyana.

Instead, from the dust and smoke of that Soviet Mariupol in recent years a model city of the post-industrial world was being born: Lyapota praises in its reports the “most modern urban transport in Ukraine” and urban planning solutions on a human scale such as playgrounds for children, municipal barbecue areas to book with QR-code from the mobile phone and the promenade with auditorium and cycle paths completely rebuilt just before the war. Its former inhabitants now recall craft breweries and cheese shops, music and theater festivals and art galleries, a center of modernity whose development had been accelerated by the pro-Russian conquest of Donetsk. With the eastern Ukrainian metropolis becoming the capital of a “people’s republic” with a neo-Soviet repressive regime, its intellectuals and entrepreneurs had fled less than 100 km to the southwest, de-provincializing Mariupol. Which in the space of a few years has discovered that she owns two universities, one technological and one humanities, a computer center, and even an LGBT center, whose former director Diana Berg now tells the Globe and Daily Mail that the Russians “destroyed what it was a small civilization in its own right. “

A melting pot from its origins and from the name, Greek like its first inhabitants, transferred from the Crimea under Catherine the Great. Tetyana Bezruchenko says that she became aware of the existence of two different languages ​​only at school, from a teacher from Russia who did not understand Ukrainian: “It was natural to speak both of them, we didn’t even notice, then there were the Greeks who they had kept their language ”. Russian prevailed, but not nostalgia for Russia: since 2014, Mariupol had become the homeland of refugees escaped from the “Russian world” who had invaded the Donbass, and although statues of great Russians were erected in the city park, from Pushkin to Lomonosov, the city had become a military outpost of the resistance, and also a showcase of what Ukraine represented as an alternative to Russia. Thanks also to substantial funding from the central government, the transformation from a post-Soviet provincial swamp into a smart city had been almost miraculous, “a symbol of modern, diverse and global Ukraine”. “That’s why the Russians decided to destroy it.”