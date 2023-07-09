Deutsche Wellei

07/08/2023 – 18:01

Ukrainian servicemen had been released by Russia in exchange for prisoners brokered by Ankara in September, under the condition that they stay in Turkey until the end of the war. Moscow condemns the “violation” of the agreement. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, returned from a visit to Turkey this Saturday (08/07) taking with him five Ukrainian military leaders who were in Turkish territory since a prisoner exchange with Russia in the year past.

Celebrated as heroes in Ukraine, commanders fought to defend the city of Mariupol during a long Russian siege that left thousands of civilians dead.

Ukrainian defenders held out in tunnels and bunkers under the Azovstal steelworks until they finally received orders from Kiev to surrender in May last year.

Russia released some of them in September in a prisoner exchange brokered by Ankara. Under the agreement with Moscow, Ukrainians were to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

This Saturday, however, Zelensky published a video in which he appears to receive and greet the military on an airport runway, before they all board a plane together towards Ukraine.

“We are returning from Turkey and taking our heroes home,” said the Ukrainian president, who had met Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

“Ukrainian soldiers Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhiy Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They will finally be with their relatives,” added Zelensky.

The Ukrainian presidency confirmed that it had secured the return of the military – among them commanders of the Azov Battalion, despised by Russia – after “negotiations with the Turkish side”.

Many Ukrainians welcomed the news on social media. “Finally! The best news ever. Congratulations to our brothers!” Major Maksym Zhorin, who fights in eastern Ukraine, said on Telegram.

Russia’s reaction

Russia, on the other hand, immediately denounced the release of the Ukrainian commanders. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Turkey violated the terms of the prisoner exchange agreement and failed to notify Moscow of the fact.

“No one informed us about this. According to the agreements, they were to remain on Turkish territory until the end of the conflict,” Peskov told Russian news agency RIA.

The spokesman said the release of the Ukrainians was the result of strong pressure from Turkey’s NATO allies ahead of next week’s military alliance summit where Ukraine hopes to receive a positive signal about its future membership.

“Preparations for the NATO summit are underway and, of course, there was a lot of pressure on Turkey,” Peskov declared.

