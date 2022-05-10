Amputated arms or legs, badly stitched wounds in the face, bandaged heads, attempts to saturate wounds with the material left available. This is what can be seen in the series of photographs disseminated on social media by the soldiers of the Azov Battalion barricaded in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Showing the conditions of poor sanitation and the reduced possibilities of treatment in which the wounded soldiers find themselves, the Azov battalion calls for the intervention of the United Nations and the International Red Cross Committee, in addition to the help of the entire international community, to obtain the their evacuation.

“We are taking heavy casualties,” the chief intelligence officer of the Azov Battalion, Lieutenant Illya Samoilenko, told Sky News. “Every day could be our last for us,” he said, describing a “heartbreaking” situation as the Russians continue to attack. “The number of wounded soldiers is very high and these people deserve all the proper care,” he said, adding that no one expected them to resist the Russians that much, but they are still fighting.