Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said for the first time there were two days of a “real ceasefire” and the humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has begun to function. More than 100 civilians have been evacuated and the first displaced will arrive in Zaporizhzhia in the next few hours. Evacuation operations will resume on the morning of 2 May.

“Today we finally managed to start the evacuation of people from the Azovstal. After many weeks of negotiations, after many attempts, several meetings, phone calls and proposals. There has not been a single day in which we have not tried to find a solution that saved our people. Today, for the first time since the war, this vital corridor has started to function. For the first time there has been a two-day ceasefire, “says Zelensky in a video posted on social media. .

“More than one hundred civilians have already been evacuated: women and children fleeing the” ongoing “hostilities there, in Azovstal. Given the complexity of the process, the first civilians will arrive in Zaporizhzhia tomorrow morning. Our team will welcome them there. I hope that tomorrow all necessary conditions are met to continue the evacuation of people from Mariupol. We plan to start at 8 in the morning. “