The fight for eastern Ukraine continues: Ukraine is now making statements about its control of Luhansk. There is said to be hope for those entrenched in the Mariupol steelworks. News ticker.

Escalated Ukraine conflict: According to a governor, Ukraine still controls 10 percent of Luhansk .

According to a governor, Ukraine still controls 10 percent of . Ukrainian success in Kharkiv : Apparently, Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv managed to advance to the Russian border.

: Apparently, Ukrainian troops in Kharkiv managed to advance to the Russian border. Entrenched people in Azovstal Steel Plant in Mariupol : Moscow announces ceasefire

: Moscow announces ceasefire This News ticker on the military situation in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from May 16, 4:36 p.m: A Russian attack has hit a warehouse of highly flammable ammonium nitrate in the Kharkiv region of eastern Ukraine. The governor of neighboring Donetsk region shared a photo of orange smoke over fields on Telegram, but added that the blast “poses no danger to the local population”. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Ukraine war: Injured fighters are evacuated from Mariupol plant, according to Moscow

May 16 update at 3:28 p.m: Will injured fighters be taken out of the Mariupol Steel Plant? According to Moscow, an agreement has now been reached with Kyiv. According to the dpa and AFP, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the evacuation was achieved with “blocked representatives of the Ukrainian military”. A ceasefire is in effect.

The injured were to be taken to “medical facilities” in the Novoazovsk region controlled by Russian and pro-Russian fighters. Initially, there was no official confirmation of this in Ukraine.

The government in Kyiv had always demanded that the injured be transferred to territory controlled by Ukraine or to a third country. Already in the morning, pro-Russian separatists reported that the first Ukrainian fighters had surrendered and left the steelworks with white flags. This was later denied by the Ukrainian side.

According to Kyiv, around 1,000 fighters are said to have entrenched themselves on the site of the Azovstal steelworks. Putin repeatedly called on them to lay down their arms and surrender. They refused because they did not want to go into Russian captivity.

Photo from May 15: the Azovstal plant in the port city of Mariupol © Victor/XinHua/dpa

Ukraine War News: Kyiv reports new figures on troop losses from Moscow

Update from May 16, 12:00 p.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian casualties in Ukraine. According to this, around 27,700 Russian soldiers have been killed so far. The General Staff also claimed the destruction of 1,228 tanks, 2,974 armored personnel carriers, 577 artillery systems and 195 multiple rocket launchers. In addition, 89 air defense systems, 200 aircraft, 165 helicopters, 427 drones, 97 cruise missiles and 13 boats of the Russian army were destroyed. The information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine war: Rocket attack on Odessa – Russia claims attacks on Ukrainian military

Update from May 16, 11:00 a.m.: According to Ukrainian military information, a tourist accommodation was destroyed in a Russian rocket attack near the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa. The Southern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported at least three civilians injured. In addition, fire broke out. The target was therefore a previously attacked and damaged bridge over the mouth of the Dniester River.

There was initially no confirmation from the Russian side. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow reported more than 100 airstrikes on military infrastructure in Ukraine on Monday night. In addition, rockets were fired at more than 300 targets, said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. This information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Russia’s New Eastern Offensive? – Ukraine is preparing for new attacks

Update from May 16, 7:35 a.m.: Ukraine is preparing for a new Russian offensive in the east of the country. After the withdrawal of Russian units around Kharkiv, more soldiers are now being transferred to the Donbass, said Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. Ukraine is preparing for “new attempts at aggression” by the Russian army in Donbass aimed at “increasing its movements to southern Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message. “The occupiers still do not want to admit that they are at an impasse and that their so-called special operation has already failed,” he added.

War in Ukraine: Ukrainian success in Kharkiv – advance to the Russian border

Update from May 16, 6:25 a.m.: Ukrainian troops report a symbolic success in their counter-offensive in the eastern Kharkiv region: they have at least at one point advanced to the border with Russia. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released a video showing a dozen soldiers next to a border post in the national colors of blue and yellow on Monday night. According to the information, they belong to a volunteer brigade from the city of Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian military had already reported in the past few days that they were gradually pushing back Russian troops near Kharkiv. Russia had already withdrawn its troops in northern Ukraine after being stopped outside the capital, Kyiv. Russia is currently concentrating on the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where pro-Russian separatists have controlled some areas with help from Moscow since 2014.

Ukraine War: Russian attacks on Donetsk – three civilians killed

First report: Despite heavy Russian attacks in the Ukraine war, according to the regional governor, the Ukrainian army still controls around ten percent of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk. In particular, the Russians have not been able to take the outskirts of the cities of Rubishne, Sievjerodonetsk and Lysychansk so far, Serhiy Hajday said on Sunday (May 15). Moscow said last week that pro-Russian separatists, with the help of the Russian army, had advanced to the administrative borders of Luhansk just eleven weeks after the war began. Hajdaj called these statements “fantasy” at the time.

In the Donetsk region, also in eastern Ukraine, three civilians were killed and 13 others injured in Russian attacks on Sunday, according to the regional administration.

Ukraine War: British speak of Russian army suffering heavy losses in river crossing

Meanwhile, near the village of Bilohorivka, Russian forces have been trying unsuccessfully to cross a river for three weeks. According to the governor of the Luhansk region, Russian troops suffered heavy losses of soldiers and equipment. From intercepted telephone conversations, the Ukrainian side allegedly learned “that an entire Russian battalion refused to attack because they saw what was happening.” Aerial photos showed dozens of destroyed armored vehicles on the riverbank, as well as wrecked pontoon bridges.

The British Ministry of Defense said the Russian army suffered heavy casualties after Ukrainian forces repulsed their attempt to cross the river. The maneuver speaks “for the pressure under which the Russian commanders are to advance their operations in eastern Ukraine”.

War in Ukraine: Russia apparently plans to send up to 2,500 reservists

In addition, the question of who Russia and President Vladimir Putin, about whom some Oligarchs are now fueling cancer rumors, still sends to Ukraine. As Kyiv Independent wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, Russia plans to send up to 2,500 reservists to the neighboring country. At least that’s what the Ukrainian General Staff reports. The new recruits would be trained on various training grounds in Russia. (dpa/AFP/cibo)