Maritime transport | Viking Line sells Rosella to Greece and starts change negotiations

According to Viking Line, Rosella no longer meets the company’s environmental requirements.

Viking Line sells its car ferry Rosella to Greece to Aegean Sealines Maritime.

The selling price is 11.3 million euros. The company will record approximately EUR 8.6 million in accounting profit from the sale in its result for the first quarter of next year.

Rosella has operated in Viking’s fleet since 1980, and has recently operated a route between Mariehamn and Kapellskär, Sweden.

The sale of Rosella will affect the number of Viking Line’s staff, as a result of which the company will start change negotiations.

