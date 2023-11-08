Maritime transport | Viking Glory stopped for an hour in the Stockholm archipelago, rescuers retrieved a person from the ship

The ship was able to continue its journey via Mariehamn towards Turku.

Cruise liner On Wednesday evening, the Viking Glory stopped in the Stockholm archipelago for almost an hour to wait for a sea rescue boat to retrieve a person from the ship on a stretcher.

The passenger contacted by Sanoma watched from his cabin window as the William Eriksson boat of the Swedish Sea Rescue Society stayed on the side of the ship for about half an hour until it got the person to be saved on board.

From the tracking data on the Marine Traffic website, it appears that the Viking Glory remained in place in the shipping channel off the island of Betsö around 22:50–23:50 Finnish time, until it was able to continue its journey via Mariehamn towards Turku.