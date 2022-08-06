Maritime transport | The world’s fastest electric cruiser is being tested in Sweden, the trial period will start next year

Candela P-12 is completely emission-free. It uses 80 percent less energy than conventional ships.

Stockholm Next year, the Candela P-12 electric cruiser that glides over the water will be tested in Ekerö. The trial period is supposed to last for nine months.

The Candela P-12, developed by the Swedish company Candela, is a completely emission-free vessel that travels silently with the help of three carbon fiber wings. Tells about it World Economic Forum WEF (World Economic Forum).

Candela P-12 travels at a speed of 20-30 knots, making it the fastest electric ship in the world so far. The capacity of the ship is 30 passengers and it works with a battery that can be charged in an hour.

The ship uses 80 percent less energy compared to conventional ships. Candela hopes that the electric ships could replace the fleet of 70 diesel-powered ships in Stockholm.

“The ship is the first of its kind to use an electronic stabilization mechanism. Traveling is thus comparable to sitting on a modern high-speed train. It’s stable and quiet,” Candela’s director of commercial vessels Erik Eklund has told for Euronews.

So far, battery-powered electric ships are unable to travel long distances or transport large cargo.

“Electrification is not a solution for the time being for open sea vessels with battery sizes that are too small”, by the Global Maritime Forum Johannah Christensen has told for the WEF in 2019.

Shipping is one of the largest industries, so striving for carbon neutrality is particularly challenging. A total of 11 billion tons of cargo is transported annually in shipping to 150 countries, which covers approximately 80 percent of world trade. Emissions from shipping cause an estimated 60,000 premature deaths annually, according to the WEF.

The ships use heavy fuel oil with a high carbon content, which has been tried to be replaced alternatively with biogas, among other things.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), which operates under the UN, has set the goal of halving the emissions of the shipping industry by 2023. In addition, 200 leaders in the shipping industry have committed to pursue carbon neutrality by 2050.