Maritime transport | The steamship Ukkopekka got stuck on its bottom off Turku

The Coast Guard detached Ukkopeka after a couple of hours. The ship was not damaged.

Steamer On Wednesday evening, the S/S Ukkopekka got stuck on its bottom off Ruissalo in Turku, when it tried to approach the shore to take a passenger to an ambulance.

According to the website MarineTraffic, which monitors marine traffic, the Ukkopekka was on its way from Loistokar towards Turku when it slowed down near Ruissalo, turned towards the pier and stopped.

Ukkopekka was stuck for a couple of hours, around 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., until the Coast Guard patrol managed to free it with a tow rope, the Coast Guard confirmed. Ukkopekka was attached to its bow, but it did not suffer any damage and continued under its own power towards Turku.

According to the Coast Guard, the condition of the passenger taken ashore improved.

Ukkopekka is the last passenger steamship in scheduled traffic on the Finnish coast. In summer, it runs from Turku to Naantali. In addition, it does evening cruises.