Maritime transport Suez Canal Authority: Congestion caused by stuck Ever Given will be unloaded on Saturday

On Wednesday, the canal authority began an investigation into what led to the container ship Ever Given being stuck in the Suez Canal. The results will be published shortly.

Suezin the congestion caused by the container ship Ever Given, which blocked the canal, will be unloaded on Saturday, and even the last ships waiting their turn will enter the canal. The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said this Osama Rabie according to the news agency Reuters.

He said 85 ships are expected to pass through the canal in both directions on Saturday. Among these ships are the last 61 of 422 ships waiting to enter the canal when Ever Given was dismantled.

The 400-meter container ship, which blocked the canal for six days, was detached on Monday afternoon in Finnish time. Rabie told an Egyptian television company that it began channeling an investigation on Wednesday about what caused the accident.

“The investigation is progressing well, and it will take another two days before we release the results,” Rabie said, according to Reuters.

Ever Given was bringing 20,000 sea container cargo from Asia to Europe when it got stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday. It was in the canal almost transversely ever since, blocking traffic on the canal.

The Suez Canal is an important water connection between Europe and Asia. More than ten percent of world trade in goods passes through it. Ever Given’s entanglement in the sand barrier has thus been reflected in worldwide sea freight traffic.