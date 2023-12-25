Monday, December 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Maritime transport | Maersk continues shipping in the Red Sea – “Pleasant for global trade”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Maritime transport | Maersk continues shipping in the Red Sea – “Pleasant for global trade”

The company made the announcement on Sunday.

Danish The cargo shipping giant Maersk announced on Sunday that it will resume operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to US media CNN.

The company, like many other giant companies, temporarily stopped using the Red Sea and the Suez Canal leading to it, after several commercial ships were attacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Maersk announced its decision after the United States announced the start of an international security operation in the region. The US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian last week.

In a published statement, Maersk described the US operation as “good news for the entire industry and even global trade”.

The US-launched security operation includes Britain, Bahrain, Greece, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Some of the world's largest companies, including the British oil giant BP, announced at the same time as Maersk that they had suspended transport in the Red Sea.

See also  Reader's Opinion | We avoid buying crap

of Yemen Houthi rebels have attacked several cargo ships in the Red Sea in recent weeks. According to the Houthis, the attacks are a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Avoiding the Suez Canal, which connects the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean, means that cargo ships must go around southern Africa. It makes the sea journey considerably longer and also increases the costs of transportation.

#Maritime #transport #Maersk #continues #shipping #Red #Sea #Pleasant #global #trade

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Fair Go Casino: Distinctive Characteristics and Advantageous Attributes

Fair Go Casino: Distinctive Characteristics and Advantageous Attributes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result