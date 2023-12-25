Maritime transport | Maersk continues shipping in the Red Sea – “Pleasant for global trade”

The company made the announcement on Sunday.

Danish The cargo shipping giant Maersk announced on Sunday that it will resume operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to US media CNN.

The company, like many other giant companies, temporarily stopped using the Red Sea and the Suez Canal leading to it, after several commercial ships were attacked by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Maersk announced its decision after the United States announced the start of an international security operation in the region. The US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian last week.

In a published statement, Maersk described the US operation as “good news for the entire industry and even global trade”.

The US-launched security operation includes Britain, Bahrain, Greece, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.

Some of the world's largest companies, including the British oil giant BP, announced at the same time as Maersk that they had suspended transport in the Red Sea.

of Yemen Houthi rebels have attacked several cargo ships in the Red Sea in recent weeks. According to the Houthis, the attacks are a protest against Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Avoiding the Suez Canal, which connects the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean, means that cargo ships must go around southern Africa. It makes the sea journey considerably longer and also increases the costs of transportation.