Maritime transport Dutch cargo ship crashes off Norwegian coast – video shows how crew was rescued by helicopter

A tilted cargo ship has hundreds of tons of oil. If the vessel sinks, an oil accident may result.

Dutch the cargo ship was in distress off the coast of Norway on Easter Monday due to a storm. The Norwegian Coast Guard rescued the ship’s crew on Monday after the ship sent an emergency call. Some of the crew had already jumped from the ship into the sea.

The dramatic situation was recorded in videos filmed by the Coast Guard. A representative of the guard described the Norwegian broadcaster To NRK rescue conditions difficult: the waves were about 15 meters high.

Eemslift Fredrika The cargo of the ship called has been able to move on board due to the sea. This has caused the ship’s center of gravity to change and the ship to heel. According to Norwegian media, cargo has also fallen from the deck into the sea. The 116-meter vessel carries smaller boats. Pictures taken on Tuesday show that at least the green work boat is missing from the deck.

However, the boat cargo does not worry the Coast Guard as much as the fact that the ship also has about 350 tons of oil and 50 tons of diesel on board. If the Eemslift Fredrika sinks, an oil accident may result.

Eemslift Hendrika has tilted. The photo was taken on Monday, April 5, when the ship’s crew was evacuated.­

According to a representative of the Coast Guard interviewed by the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the tilt of the Eemslift Fredrika was 30-40 degrees during the day on Tuesday and the ship was drifting towards the coast. The ship’s owner company has alerted the Dutch company Smit Salvage, which specializes in helping cargo ships in distress at sea. The same company was also involved in the removal of the container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March. Smit Salvagen is scheduled to reach Eemlift Fredika during Tuesday.

Eemlift Fredrik’s refuge is located in the North Sea in western Norway, closest to the municipality of Stad. World Maritime Observer Marinetraffic site according to the ship was en route from Bremerhaven in Germany to Kolvreid in Norway.