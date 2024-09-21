Maritime transport | Damaged cargo ship reaches Danish straits – Media: Danish pilots included

Maritime transport|The ship passes through the Kattegat strait and the Iso-Belt strait with the help of pilots.

Damaged the cargo ship MV Ruby approached the Danish straits on Saturday morning. The ship will pass through the Kattegat strait and the Iso-Belt strait with the help of Danish pilots during the weekend, says Danish TV2.

“We can confirm that pilots have been ordered for the ship and that it has been made in accordance with the rules for passage through international waters,” says a spokesperson for the pilot company DanPilot Anne Heinze According to TV2.

from Russia the departing ship has 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate as cargo. The substance in question is used in fertilizers and in the manufacture of explosives.

The cargo has caused concern and the ship’s movements have received a lot of media coverage. However, there is no danger, assures the explosives expert and security director of the chemistry department of Aarhus University, Peter Haldthe Danish public broadcaster to DR.

According to Haldi, ammonium nitrate is not very explosive.

“It’s not like if a ship hits something or someone drops something in the cargo, it will explode,” he says.

According to Haldi, the substance can explode if heated enough, says DR.

However, when it explodes, a twenty-ton cargo would cause a huge explosion, says DR. According to Haldi, the explosion would correspond to the explosive power of a nuclear bomb.

However, according to him, the ship sails so far from the mainland that the distance would protect, for example, cities from the destruction of a possible explosion.

Also In Sweden, the ship is being watched. The Swedish authorities are monitoring the ship’s movements, says a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet late Friday night.

“We have all our functions on standby and are monitoring him [laivaa]says the head of the Gothenburg Sea Guard Jonas Grevstad Swedish magazine For Göteborgsposten.

Spokesperson for the Swedish Coast Guard Mattias Lindholm says with the coastguard’s assessment that the chemical cargo “does not pose a greater threat than usual”, reports Aftonbladet.

“Ammonium nitrate itself is not dangerous or explosive,” says Lindholm.