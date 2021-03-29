Maritime transport Bloomberg: The Ever Given ship in the Suez Canal has been released

Although the ship has now been dismantled, it is not yet certain how quickly traffic can be restored to normal on the canal, according to Bloomberg.

Suezin the container vessel Ever Given, which blocked the canal, has been dismantled, says Bloomberg.

The ship has been blocking traffic in the canal for almost a week. Although the ship has now been dismantled, it is not yet certain how quickly traffic can be restored to normal on the canal, according to Bloomberg.

It is also not yet known how long it will take to unload the ship congestion formed in the canal. According to Bloomberg, there are more than 450 ships.

Also Wall Street Journal according to which the vessel has been at least partially dismantled so that its course can be changed. According to the Wall Street Journal, it is possible that the ship will set off as early as Monday morning.

Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday.

The canal is an important water link between Europe and Asia, passing more than ten percent of world trade in freight.

