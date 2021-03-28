Maritime transport Attempts will be made to remove the container ship that clogged the Suez Canal on Sunday

The Egyptian president has ordered preparations to lighten the container load, the media reported.

Efforts The container ship blocking the Suez Canal to remove Ever Given continued on Sunday. The matter was reported by the managing authority of the Suez Channel, SCA. The 400-meter container ship has been stuck in a narrow and busy canal for more than five days and on Saturday, 321 vessels were waiting to enter the canal.

The Suez Canal in Egypt is one of the busiest in the world. At least one-sixth of the world’s maritime freight traffic passes through it.

Japanese-owned Several towing and dredging vessels are now working to detach the Ever Given container vessel from the bottom. On Saturday, more tugs arrived, and by Sunday, 27,000 cubic meters of sand had been dredged around the bow of the ship, according to SCA. Dredging and towing will continue as wind and tidal conditions allow, SCA said in a statement.

On Saturday night, the ship was made to jerk, but the tide prevented the operation from continuing. TV channel on Sunday Al Arabiya and the Egyptian Extra News reported that the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations to lighten Ever Given ‘s container load.

The satellite image released on Friday shows both the container cargo of the Ever Given, the tugs working around it, and the awkward position in which the 400-meter vessel is blocking the entire Suez Canal.­

Ever Given is loaded with about 20,000 sea containers. By increasing them, the weight of the vessel can be lightened, making it easier to remove it from the bottom. However, moving containers is laborious and, above all, slow.

“If we fail to detach the vessel next week, we will have to remove about 600 containers from the bow of the vessel to lighten it,” said a spokesman for Boskalis, the parent company of Dutch company Smit Salvage, which is working to remove it. Peter Berdowski for a Dutch TV show for Niewsuur on Friday.

“It will take at least days. It’s quite a puzzle to figure out where to put the containers. ”

Stuck the ship’s situation is reflected in worldwide maritime freight traffic. On Saturday, torn apart by the civil war, Syria announced it would start regulating fuel to the country as oil supplies en route from Iran threatened to be delayed due to the blockade of the Suez Canal.

Sea freight also passes through Finland via the Suez Canal. The K-Group commented to HS on Saturday that tuna and pineapple are the largest product batches on the way. The S Group has a few containers on board the ship that was running ashore. According to food chains, Ever Given’s congestion situation is not reflected on the shelves of Finnish supermarkets.

Next According to the Leth Group, which provides services on the world’s narrow sea canals, there is an attempt to move Ever Given once in the early hours of Finnish time on Sunday.