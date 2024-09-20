Maritime transport | A damaged ship from Russia approaches the Baltic Sea, carrying 20,000 tons of explosive material

Maritime transport|In Sweden, the authorities are now preparing for the possibility that a ship carrying dangerous cargo will arrive at the country’s coast.

Dangerous the damaged cargo ship carrying cargo is possibly approaching the Baltic Sea and the coast of Sweden, Swedish media reports. The ship is said to have left from Russia.

The ship was previously turned away from the Norwegian port for safety reasons. There is damage to the ship’s hull, and the Swedish authorities have held emergency meetings as the ship approaches the Swedish coast, they say Dagens Nyheter (DN) and the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT.

According to the Swedish media, the ship has 20,000 tons of ammonium nitrate on board. It is used in fertilizers and in the manufacture of explosives. The substance can be very explosive under certain conditions.

It is the same substance that caused the devastating explosion in the capital of Lebanon in the port of Beirut in 2020. More than a hundred people died in the accident, when an ammonium nitrate warehouse exploded in the port area.

According to SVT, the ship named Ruby is currently off the coast of Norway, reportedly on its way past Denmark and Sweden towards Lithuania. However, according to SVT, Lithuania has banned the vessel from entering the country.

The ship has set off from Kantalahti in Russia and is reportedly on its way to Lithuania.

Sea traffic according to the following Marine Traffic service, the vessel is registered in Malta and is currently off the southern coast of Norway. According to the service, the ship is currently unmanageable.

Among other things, several Swedish county governments and the safety agency MSB are said to be closely following the ship’s movements.

According to DN, based on traffic data, the ship departed from Kantalahti in the Murmansk region on August 22, and its destination was Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. However, the ship ran into problems off the coast of Norway and was inspected in the port of Tromsø.

At the port, it was stated that the ship needs repairs, but it could not be done in a densely populated area. In Tromsø, a 500-meter safety zone was established around the ship.

According to SVT, the ports of Gothenburg or Uddevalla have not received a request from the ship to dock the ship at the ports.