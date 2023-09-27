Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/27/2023 – 9:00

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) reported that maritime trade fell 0.4% in 2022, but is expected to grow 2.3% in 2023. According to a report released this Wednesday, 27, However, transportation continues to face multiple challenges, including increased trade policy and geopolitical tensions, as well as dealing with “changing patterns of globalization.”

The organization also draws attention to the greater distances traveled by oil tankers, driven by the war in Ukraine. “Crude oil and refined products traveled greater distances as the Russian Federation sought new export markets for its cargo and Europe sought alternative energy suppliers.”

Unctad also highlights that, although cereal shipments from Ukraine resumed in 2022 thanks to the Black Sea Initiative, several importing countries had to rely on alternative cereal exporters, including the United States and Brazil, which requires longer journeys.

The report also points out that meeting established targets on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships continues to be a challenge. “The shipping industry faces uncertainty in determining the most effective way to reduce carbon emissions and transition to low- or zero-carbon fuels.”