From: Florian Naumann

Germany’s ports need more money. But the minister von Habeck and Wissing argue. An appointment in Bremen could be a flop.

Bremen/Berlin – Bremen is the scene of major federal politics on Thursday and Friday (September 14th/15th): up to 800 people meet in the Congress Center for the “National Maritime Conference” – including Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and, as patron, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). It shouldn’t just be about nice words, but also about the “port strategy” of the traffic light coalition. But the signs point to a storm again.

Scholz and Habeck in Bremen: Ports are calling for a “turnaround” – but there is a problem with the traffic lights

Scholz got rid of his accidental pirate look with an eye patch before the appointment in the north. But there are battles within the coalition over support for the country’s ports. Once again it’s about money, like that, among other things Daily Mirror reported in advance in its email briefing “Background Traffic & Smart Mobility”.

Where are we going? Olaf Scholz, Robert Habeck and Stephan Weil on a visit to Wilhelmshaven at the end of 2022. © IMAGO/Frank Ossenbrink

This is explosive not least because the northern federal states of Bremen, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as well as the port industry are sounding the alarm. They are calling for a “turning point”. That means more money for the seaports. 400 million euros per year are needed for port infrastructure, it said in its “Bremen Declaration” on Monday (September 11th). Without investment there is a risk of a “continued loss of importance of German locations”.

The federal government’s “port burden equalization” is significantly lower than the required sum – it amounts to 38.3 million euros. And this has been the case since 2005, the year in which Angela Merkel took over the chancellorship from Gerhard Schröder. According to the coastal countries and the port industry, inflation and the high construction costs would justify a tenfold increase in funds.

“Martime Conference” in Bremen: Open dispute at the traffic lights – it’s about money for the ports

The fact that there should be more money – even larger sums would make sense – doesn’t even seem controversial. After all, the ports are particularly important at the moment. Because of the energy transition, but also because of Concern about Russia’s aggression, which also affects the Baltic and North Seas. However, it rages loudly Daily Mirror “open argument” in the traffic lights about “how”. The protagonists are once again the Greens and the FDP. Apparently Habeck’s ministry and Volker Wissing’s (FDP) transport department cannot agree. Christian Lindner and his budget plans are also indirectly involved.

The federal government’s “port strategy”. The strategy is anchored in the traffic light coalition agreement – including major goals: Germany’s ports should become more competitive, become hubs of the energy transition, maintain and even expand their transport and communication structure it on the homepage from Volkers Wissing’s Ministry of Transport. Training and employment should also become “sustainable”; So it’s also about jobs. The “Bremen Declaration” speaks of 1.3 million associated employees. The traffic light program has been officially in the works since a kick-off event in the summer of 2022. “Full speed ahead” was the motto back then.

There shouldn’t be any more funds for Wissing’s house. But the liberal doesn’t believe in making savings elsewhere the Handelsblatt have experienced. And then there is also a legal hurdle: According to the report, a change to the Basic Law would be necessary in order to significantly increase funding. Because “mixed financing” between the federal and state governments is actually no longer permitted. From a legal point of view, however, the ports are part of the responsibility of the federal states.

Trouble over Wissing’s “port strategy”: flop at the conference in Bremen threatened – Habeck’s people frustrated

Wissing does not want to travel to Bremen, he is sending his Parliamentary State Secretary Daniel Kluckert (FDP). In the meantime, it was said that there was no longer even a panel on port strategy at the “National Maritime Conference”. Now that exists. And the plans are supposed to be adopted in 2023.

But business representatives commented on the Daily Mirror frustrated. The financing problem has been known for many months, but “nothing has happened since then”. It can be observed that there is no constructive cooperation between the Habeck and Wissing departments. Things are also brewing on a political level. Wissing cannot “plan a lot of projects and then say that others have to pay for it,” said one of Habeck’s employees Handelsblatt. And Lower Saxony’s Economics Minister Olaf Lies (SPD) demanded: “Ministers Habeck and Wissing must come to an agreement with Finance Minister Lindner.” (fn)