Maritime Rescue rescues about 270 migrants near the Canary Islands

This Saturday, December 28, Maritime Rescue rescued some 270 migrants who were traveling in five precarious boats near the Canary Islands.

The Guardamar Calíope has escorted to the capital of Lanzarote, Arrecife, some 240 people that it has rescued from four of them on the Canary Islands route during the night and the first hours of the day.

The Maritime Rescue center in Las Palmas has received successive warnings during the night, alerts that the Guardamar Calíope has gone to check, as sources from the state society informed EFE this Saturday.

The crew of this boat has rescued, successively and in different positions, the occupants of four of the boats.

The last one was sighted around 9:20 a.m. this Saturday by the passenger ship Amadea 44.4 kilometers from Arrecife, and La Salvamar Al Nair was in charge of coming to its rescue.

A person who was trying to reach El Hierro in a canoe dies and four others are in serious condition

There were around 60 people in the first four boats located. On board the fifth boat there are 30 migrants (28 men, a woman and a child)