Maritime Rescue, on trial for illegal transfer of workers in the air service

The Social Court number 44 of Madrid has admitted a lawsuit against Salvamento Marítimo and its two air service contractor companies, Avincis and World Aviation, for illegal transfer of workers. The lawsuit has been filed by one of the Avincis workers, currently in charge of operating the public institution’s helicopter fleet. The oral hearing will be next February 24, 2025.

Two rescue planes were without flying for at least 20 days in the midst of the migratory surge due to the change of operator

In the lawsuit, to which he has had access Canary Islands Nownew details are revealed about the media rescue of an inflatable boat in the summer of 2023 that Spain delegated to Morocco and which resulted in the death of at least 36 people. Hours before the catastrophe occurred, a rescue plane did not report that there was a person in the water next to the boat that ended up capsizing and cut out the photo included in the mission report.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Las Palmas was unaware of this action by the crew of the aircraft, at that time operated by Avincis, until a company worker, the same one who is now filing the lawsuit for illegal transfer of workers, learned what that had happened and was thus transferred to the public institution months later, in November 2023.

These events are now being investigated in the Investigative Court number 5 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Four people are being investigated for an alleged crime of omission of the duty to provide assistance following a complaint made by the Prosecutor’s Office. The Avincis worker who has sued his company, World Aviation and Salvamento Marítimo, uses this case as a starting point to try to demonstrate that Salvamento has “illegally transferred” its service to private companies “whose interests are not exclusively the safeguarding of life in the sea, the control of maritime traffic or the surveillance of maritime pollution.”

In response to the questions from this editorial team, Salvamento has limited itself to answering that “the only thing” it can “underline in this regard is the deep respect for all judicial procedures.” Avincis has preferred not to make statements. World Aviation considers that “this is a matter of the previous contractor” of the aircraft service, that is, Avincis, which “did not allow the worker to go to another company, assuming the compensation risk that this entailed.”

Sources from that company also specify that the contract document prepared by Salvamento “did not include the subrogation of the worker who provided the service,” that Avincis “has not relocated the worker, as was required, to other centers” and that The latter, “when he found himself without effective employment, has reacted judicially to try to continue working against his employer, but also against Salvamento and the new contractor.”

Personnel “with the sole purpose of transferring it” to Salvamento

The lawsuit focuses on the alleged illegal transfer of workers on the fact that the companies awarded the Maritime Rescue air service “are limited” to hiring personnel “with the sole purpose of transferring them from the beginning” to the public institution.

According to article 43 of the Workers’ Statute, an illegal transfer is incurred when the object of service contracts between companies is limited to “a mere making available to the workers of the transferring company (in this case, Avincis and World Aviation) to the transferee company (the public administration).”

According to the plaintiff, the Air Rescue service contractors “do not direct or organize the work, nor manage the provision of the contracted service.” He assures that “there are no middle managers” between the contractors and the administration “that control or organize the operations and missions” and that, ultimately, both companies “lack (…) the necessary means to carry out their activity.” .

World Aviation, for example, is an aviation school with no experience in rescue work for the public administration. The public contracts portal Governed reveals that shortly before being awarded the contract to operate the three Maritime Rescue planes, it had only contracted twice with the institutions in recent years: once with the Armilla City Council, in Granada, to transport the Three Wise Men by helicopter in the 2023 ride; and another with the public company TRAGSA to transfer workers and equipment for a restoration project to Alborán Island, in the Mediterranean.

Given this situation, the lawsuit continues, Salvamento “exercises the direction of the service” and “organizes the work.” The workers of the contracted companies report the information “only to them.” The public institution “provides all the means”, including airplanes, and the “necessary” data to execute the missions and the personnel wear a uniform that “identifies” them as Maritime Rescue workers. “My subordination to those responsible for Rescue is absolute,” the plaintiff emphasizes.

The Avincis worker indicates that his work is part of the “normal and ordinary activity” of Salvamento, which does not carry out “occasional or singular” actions. In his contract, he says, it appears that he is in charge of “coordinating, directing and supervising SAR operations in search and rescue missions and combating marine pollution in aircraft, guaranteeing maximum safety and effectiveness” in all missions. He also points out that when a new contractor lands in the service, the staff “should not be negatively affected” by the change of contractor, like him, who has not been hired by World Aviation.

The plaintiff requests that the court declare that he has been subjected to an illegal transfer of labor and asks to be integrated as permanent and permanent personnel in Maritime Rescue, dependent on the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, respecting all his working conditions and, especially, its antiquity.

The June 2023 shipwreck

In the lawsuit, the worker reveals new details about the shipwreck of an inflatable boat in the summer of last year to question the outsourcing of Maritime Rescue services. On June 20, 2023, at least 36 people died trying to reach the Canary Islands on a zodiac. Spain delegated its rescue to Morocco after the Sasemar 101 plane moved to the barge and confirmed to the Las Palmas Rescue Coordination Center that all the occupants were in good health and that there was no one in the water.

However, a photograph taken from the plane itself shows that there was a man in the ocean with two tire tubes around his body and next to the overloaded boat. This image is far from the one that was incorporated into the mission report, which appears cropped and without anyone being seen at sea. It also does not include the coordinates where the boat was found, the time it was taken, or the Maritime Rescue logo. All this data does appear in another snapshot incorporated into the report related to another inflatable boat sighted that same day.

The lawsuit indicates that, if the plane crew had reported the presence of a person in the water, “the usual procedure” is for the aircraft to remain in the air until Rescue assesses how to proceed. According to the lawsuit, they would not have been ordered to return to the base in Gran Canaria, where they landed just over thirty minutes after sighting the inflatable.

This is, for example, what happened this Wednesday on the Canary Islands route when Salvamento located a semi-sunken inflatable boat 70 miles from Lanzarote. The plane launched a life raft to the migrants while waiting for the Guardamar Urania to arrive at the zodiac, located in Moroccan waters. The operation managed to rescue 45 survivors and the bodies of four people. The bodies of four other migrants disappeared into the sea.

In the June shipwreck, Spain tasked Morocco with coordinating the operation, although the barge was in a shared SAR (search and rescue responsibility) zone. Rabat arrived twelve hours later at the precarious boat. Two days after the tragedy, in an official statement, Salvamento justified that it activated the Moroccan authorities “because the inflatable had been located at a point closer to the African coast” and because “as confirmed by the Sasemar 101 plane after its sighting” The boat was afloat “and there were no people in the water.”

The plaintiff learned of what happened in October, four months after the tragedy. The Avincis worker maintains that at least seven people, including the five members of the plane’s crew, knew that information about the state of the pneumatics was hidden. However, it was he who reported the facts to Maritime Rescue in November. According to what was stated in the lawsuit, the public company told him that he had acted correctly and asked him for his collaboration to obtain all the evidence he had.

The employee attributes the lack of knowledge of these facts on the part of Salvamento to the alleged illegal transfer of services to a private company whose interests “are not exclusively” the safeguarding of life at sea. The worker considers that, if there had been Sasemar personnel on the plane instead of employees of a contracting company, the result of the mission “would have been different.”

After reporting the events, Avincis expressed its support for the worker, but he states that until now he has not received any type of protection or help from anyone in the company or outside it, despite the impact that the events have had. in your health. He also does not have psychological or legal support from Sasemar. The plaintiff regrets that, while other employees who did not report the facts despite knowing about them “do not have any employment repercussions”, he “assumes alone” the burden of having reported a possible omission of the duty to provide relief.