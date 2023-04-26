Maritime Rescue searches the waters of San Vicente de la Barquera (Cantabria) for a sailor who fell into the sea while fishing in a fishing boat early this Tuesday. The man, of Peruvian origin, was dragged by the ship’s nets and since then a search operation has been established in that area, about five miles from the coast of that Cantabrian town. The disappeared person was wearing at that moment, as reported by his colleagues, the life jacket and specific clothing for those jobs. The fall into the sea of ​​this fisherman joins the accident suffered a few weeks ago off the Cape Mayor of Santander, where two sailors died and another is still missing after the boat where they were fishing sank.

The crew member was on board the Galician fishing vessel New Xoel, whose base port is in Camariñas (A Coruña), which was catching anchovies in this area of ​​western Cantabria. The search has continued, day and night, since Tuesday at 7:40. The operation is being coordinated by the Santander Maritime Rescue Center with land, sea and air resources. This body has mobilized several ships specialized in this type of situation, as well as Civil Guard patrol boats, a Maritime Rescue plane or a 112 helicopter from Cantabria. Europa Press has reported that the individual was wearing a life jacket and that he was well equipped with appropriate clothing, according to his companions.

The president of the autonomy, Miguel Ángel Revilla (Regionalist Party of Cantabria), has regretted the facts. “Once again the sea takes a person”, he said. Just a few weeks ago an alleged leak, still to be confirmed, caused the ship to sink Vilaboa One a few miles from Cape Mayor Santander. Two sailors died there, one from Cantabria and the other of African origin, and a crew member also of Peruvian origin is still missing. “We have had a terrible streak of accidents at sea,” Revilla considered, who has influenced the difficulties in finding the sailor despite the extensive deployment of human and material resources mobilized.

Two relatives of the fisherman who disappeared after falling into the sea from his ship of Galician origin, in the port of San Vicente de la Barquera, yesterday. Cesar Ortiz (Europa Press)