Maritime industry | The Turku shipyard won a large order: “Great news for Finland,” says Prime Minister Orpo

Turku the shipyard announces that it has signed an agreement with the US shipping company Royal Caribbean Cruises for the fourth Icon class cruise ship. The contract also includes options for the construction of the fifth and sixth Icon class ships.

The value of one Icon-class cruise ship is roughly 1.5 billion euros.

“This order is an important milestone for the future of Finnish shipbuilding and maritime industry. Icon of the Seas is a joint achievement of the shipyard and all partners, which has raised shipbuilding, energy efficiency and customer experience to a whole new level,” says the shipyard’s CEO Tim Meyer in the bulletin.

Order the employment effect is calculated to be 13,000 person-years.

“This is great news for Finland. Royal Caribbean’s commitment and investments in Finland say a lot about the strength of our maritime cluster and our world-class shipyards,” says the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in the bulletin.

Last year, the first ship of the same class, the Icon of the Seas, was completed at the Turku shipyard.

“Icon of the Seas is completely unlike anything the world has seen before, and we’re just getting up to speed,” says Royal Caribbean International CEO Michael Bayley in the bulletin.

