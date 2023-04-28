Maritime industry | Canadian Davie has signed an agreement to buy the Helsinki shipyard from the Russians

The agreement on the purchase of the shipyard is not final, as it requires the approval of the authorities and the fulfillment of the terms of the agreement.

Canadian shipyard company Davie announces that it has signed an agreement to buy the business of the Helsinki shipyard.

The deal is not yet final, as it requires the approval of the authorities and the fulfillment of the contract conditions.

The factory located in Hietalahti is currently owned by Russian businessmen Rishat Bagautdinov and Vladimir Kasyanenko founded by the Cypriot investment company Algador Holdings.

Dock has been in financial difficulties for a long time.

Due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia, the shipyard cannot sell ships to Russia, which has been its most important export market. No sanctions have been imposed against the shipyard or its owners.

Davie has been negotiating to buy the yard since the turn of the year. The company is particularly interested in the yard’s globally recognized expertise in building icebreakers and other arctic vessels.

Davie also specializes in icebreakers, in addition to which it builds cruisers and warships. In early April, Davie stated that he did A 5.8 billion euro contract with the Canadian government, which includes seven icebreakers and two cruisers.

Negotiations Davie has been in contact with the Ministry of Labor and Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense in Finland to ensure the acceptability of the transaction.

Minister of Labor and Economy Mika Lintilä (middle) told at the end of March that he has a positive attitude towards the possible trade.

“Daviella has a long history in shipbuilding. The company’s current management has succeeded in raising it to a very significant position in Canadian government ship procurement. Against this background, Davie is a credible company.”