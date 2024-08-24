Maritime Industry | A rescue operation in Germany could be a stroke of luck for the Turku shipyard

Maritime industry|Meyer Werft is teetering on the brink of bankruptcy in Germany. That is why it is planned to be saved with public funds. In Finland, the Meyer family owns the Turku shipyard.

German the shipyard company Meyer is in serious financial difficulties. The matter is interesting for Finns, because the Meyer family owns the Turku shipyard.

According to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat, German Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku are legally separate companies.

What happens in Germany would not necessarily be directly reflected in Turku. In Germany, a German company is being saved, the fate of the Turku shipyard is still largely in the hands of the Meyer family.

News agency According to Reuters, the German federal government and the state of Lower Saxony plan to temporarily acquire at least 80 percent of Meyer Werft’s shares to ensure its solvency.

According to Reuters, the shipyard needs at least 2.3 billion euros in working capital and 400 million euros in share capital. Without them, the shipyard is in danger of going bankrupt.

If Meyer Werft is saved with public funds, the plan is to exit it in the next few years. In that case, Meyer would have a pre-emptive right to the majority of the shares.

The financial condition of the Turku shipyard seems to be clearly stronger than the German company. In the best case, the stabilization of the German business would be good for the Turku shipyard. The Meyer family could focus more and more on Turku and securing the largest cruise ship orders of all.

in Germany Meyer owns two shipyards located in Papenburg and Rostock. Cruise ships are built in Papenburg and mainly engine room blocks in Rostock. Meyer Werft announced on Thursday, according to Reuters, that it has orders worth 11 billion euros.

The chancellor who visited Papenburg on Thursday Olaf Scholz assured that the goal is to secure the operation of the shipyard. He did not give details of the rescue plan. In any case, its implementation requires the approval of both the Bundestag and the European Commission.

State aid is basically prohibited in the European Union, but since the coronavirus pandemic, the Commission has relaxed its legal interpretation.

At the docks is typically of comparatively great importance to the national economy, because their employment effect is great. That’s why the states try to keep them up by any means possible, even though the roofs of the shipyards are typically very thin. The value of the agreed orders does not in itself matter much if the ships are built at a loss.

Head of the Innovations and Corporate Finance Department of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy Juhapekka Ristola does not want to take a position on what possible effects the rescue of Meyer Werft would have on Turku.

“We are monitoring the situation very carefully,” says Ristola.

The cruise ship Disney Treasure left the dock in Papenburg, Germany on August 3.

Entertainment company The Disney shipping company recently ordered four large cruise ships from Meyer to be built in Papenburg. The order is an indication that there is a demand for the shipyard’s expertise and at least Disney is confident in its future.

However, the order does not remove the fact that the Papenburg shipyard has apparently been poorly managed in recent years. That is why it is heavily indebted, but the market has also been difficult.

The coronavirus pandemicRussia’s attack on Ukraine, the energy crisis and rapid inflation were poison for all shipyards. So not only for Papenburg and Turku.

Cruises were suspended during the pandemic, and no one knew for sure at what point the market would start to recover. The supply chains of various goods needed on cruise ships went into a knot. When Russia launched a major offensive in Ukraine, an energy crisis ensued. It increased the costs of the shipyards, and further accelerated inflation weakened profitability.

The largest cruise ships in the world are built in Turku, which cannot be built in Papenburg. The shipyard is located inland along the Emsjoki River.

Meyer almost certainly wants to ensure that it can compete for the world’s largest cruise ship orders in the future. It is also the advantage of shipping companies. The more competition there is between shipyards, the better the ship prices are from their point of view.

Turku the financial condition of the shipyard is significantly more stable than that of the Papenburg shipyard. Last year, its turnover was 1.4 billion euros and the operating loss was 42 million euros. However, the equity ratio, which measures solvency, was weak: only eight percent.

The Turku shipyard employs approximately 9,000 people, when employees of subcontractors are taken into account. Almost half of the liabilities of Finnvera, the special financing company of the Finnish government, are in the maritime industry, i.e. mainly in financing granted to shipping companies that order cruise ships.

Shipping companies point of view, the issue is also that the supply of cruise ships is starting to be lower than the demand, especially in Europe. Therefore, the shipping companies have financial reasons to help ensure that all key shipyards continue to operate.

Due to geopolitical tensions, US shipping companies hardly want to order cruise ships, at least from China.

Large cruise ships are built in Europe mainly at four shipyards: in Papenburg and Turku, in France at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazarre, and at the Fincantieri shipyard in Trieste, Italy.

The largest are currently being built in Turku and Saint-Nazarre.

At the turn of the year, the value of the Turku shipyard’s order book was 4.6 billion euros. It mostly consists of very large Icon class cruise ships ordered by Royal Caribbean Cruises. The next one will be completed in the summer of 2025 and the one after that in the summer of 2026. The value of one such cruise ship is approximately 1.5 billion euros.

Ten years ago, Royal Caribbean Cruises had a significant behind-the-scenes influence when Meyer bought the Turku shipyard.

The shipyard is currently eagerly waiting for Royal Caribbean Cruises to announce a new order, which would be the fourth Icon-class cruise ship to be built in Turku.

Icon of the Seas, built for the Royal Caribbean company, left the Meyer Turku shipyard in November 2023.