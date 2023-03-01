Dubai Customs managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle 32 million and 800 thousand tablets of narcotic psychotropic substances, which were found during a customs inspection of a commercial shipment containing foodstuffs and medical equipment. Finding these discs that were hidden in this commercial shipment coming from an Asian country to the United Arab Emirates through the Jebel Ali port.

The seizure came as part of qualitative customs inspections that took place in two customs centers affiliated to the Department of Maritime Customs Centers at Dubai Customs. The operation was called the “double strike”.

The customs inspectors at the Deira Port Customs Center of the administration succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle a large amount of Captagon pills amounting to about one million and 200 thousand tablets weighing 227.88 kilograms, as this quantity of Captagon pills was found hidden in an incoming consignment on board a marine vehicle coming from An Asian country, after using the smart customs submarine to conduct the detection and inspection process, as it was suspected of hiding these narcotic substances, and the inspectors, with their experience and high efficiency, were able to find them hidden in the cavity of the marine craft.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of the “DBWold” Group, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, appreciated the efforts of the Dubai Customs work teams and their success in thwarting smuggling operations, by continuing the vigorous security follow-up, which was reflected in the application of accurate and specialized procedures in the field of smuggling. Drug control inside and outside the country.

Bin Sulayem said: “We are working to achieve integration in our efforts to protect society from risks and facilitate the movement of trade, not only at the local level, but also at the global level, in cooperation with the relevant security authorities in all countries to present a unique international model at the level of the entire world map that is characterized by Dubai has great capabilities in the field of countering smuggling operations.

He added: “Dubai Customs has been able to reach this distinguished level through the continuous training of customs inspectors and the continuous development of monitoring, inspection and inspection techniques developed by the department using the latest smart applications of information technology and artificial intelligence, which enables us to support the achievement of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 launched by His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him.

For his part, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, affirmed that Dubai Customs’ continuous efforts to support legitimate trade and protect society represent a global model followed by customs departments all over the world, stressing the readiness of the department’s employees and their permanent readiness to confront all Security risks and customs violations in commercial shipments at the local and global levels, to reduce smuggling operations and protect countries and societies from the harms of illegal trafficking in prohibited and narcotic substances.

The Director General of Dubai Customs stressed that the department is making double efforts to combat all forms of smuggling, especially narcotic substances, through its customs outlets. through the border crossings.

Musabih added: “With the continuous progress of the UAE on the path to global leadership and in light of the pioneering achievements made in the Emirate of Dubai in the field of foreign trade and customs work, the emirate has been able to prove its competence and international distinction in confronting drugs and their risks and health damages, as Dubai Customs actively participates in these efforts through Developing the capabilities of its human resources, especially customs officers, in accordance with the best standards in customs inspection, in order for Dubai to maintain its position as an international center for world trade.

For his part, Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Customs Intelligence Department, explained that Dubai Customs continues to tighten customs control over the emirate’s imports and exports, stressing that Dubai Customs “stands on the lookout for smugglers’ attempts and works to combat smuggling in all its forms.”

Al Suwaidi added: “Dubai Customs is making unremitting efforts to prevent drug smuggling into the country in order to limit its abuse and circulation, within the framework of comprehensive awareness of the danger of this scourge, as the department carries out its tasks in this field using the latest inspection equipment and many support devices in all customs outlets in Dubai.”