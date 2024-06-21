The Oaxaca Attorney General’s Office confirmed the finding of three lifeless bodies on the main beach of Santa María del Mar, on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, after a accident maritime presumably linked to migratory routes.

This event, which took place at a well-known transit point for migrants traveling in small boats, has led to the opening of a homicide investigation.

The bodies, all male and in an initial state of decomposition, were found this morning and have not yet been identified.

Given the seriousness of the incident, the Isthmus Regional Deputy Prosecutor’s Office has assumed responsibility for the investigations, deploying a multidisciplinary team to process the scene.

Experts, agents of the Public Ministry and elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI) carried out a thorough inspection and proceeded to remove the bodies.

As a result of these first actions, several lines of investigation that point to a possible accident or incident with a vessel that sailed along this part of the Pacific coast, related to the transfer of migrants.

The coastal area of ​​the Gulf of Tehuantepec is a maritime route frequently used by migrants attempting to cross in often dangerous conditions.

Strong waves or heavy rain have caused boats to capsize on five occasions so far this year alone, reflecting the significant risks of this journey.