Maritere Braschi and Guillermo Acha were married last Saturday, March 25, in a ceremony that was one of the most talked about in the national show business in recent days. For this reason, the journalist returned to conducting the morning “Weekly Report” and took a few minutes from her program to reveal images of her nuptials that were not seen on social networks.

The presenter assured that part of the production team of her television space was at the ceremony to capture another angle of this important day. It was there that Maritere revealed that she was happy to see how her father took her to the altar to join the ranks of married women. Likewise, she could see the funny speech that both husbands gave and when they swore eternal love. Video: Latina.

