Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi, President of the Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children in Ajman, stated that “the Foundation has prepared a census for six years (2017-2022) on women’s issues, which showed that marital disputes topped the family issues that it dealt with.”

She told “Emirates Today”: “The number of family dispute cases reached 186 (31 of them this year), followed by physical violence, with 162 cases (27 of them this year), while the request for financial assistance came third with 67 cases (12). case during the current year).

She stated that “this year, the institution monitored the occurrence of four cases of divorce, three incidents of insult, two cases of expulsion from the home, and two cases classified as malicious reports.”

Sheikha Azza bint Rashid Al Nuaimi said: “The marital disputes take precedence over women’s issues, due to several reasons, most notably the difference in culture, language and environment between spouses, such as the case of an Asian woman married to an African man, each of whom belongs to traditions and customs different from the traditions and customs of the other. It creates a state of misunderstanding, as well as a difference in social level, and financial problems.”

She explained that “the five most prominent issues concerning women are: marital disputes, legal, social and psychological counseling, physical violence, family disputes, and psychological disorders,” noting that “the percentage of cases dealt with by the institution last year was 75% for women’s issues, compared to 25% for women’s issues.” children”.

She explained that “the Foundation receives communications via phone, e-mail, social networking sites, personal attendance, or referral to the concerned authorities in the country, then conducts interviews and field visits to conduct a case study and collect the necessary information.” And she continued: “It uses the principle of pledges in non-critical cases, and uses official letters to refer complaints to the Public Prosecution, police departments and courts.”