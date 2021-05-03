The provincial deputy and president of the Catamarca UCR Committee, María Teresita Colombo, died on the morning of this Monday at 64 years after being a little more than two weeks hospitalized for a coronavirus picture.

The news was confirmed by the governor of Catamarca, Raúl Jalil, through social networks, in which he announced his decision to dispose three days of provincial mourning.

“We deeply regret the passing of Marita colombo and we are available to your family and loved ones at this time. Marita was undoubtedly one of the great radical leaders of the last 30 years. The Catamarca community loses an invaluable representativeJalil wrote.

Along these lines, the president highlighted about Colombo: “Always ready for dialogue within the framework of each democratic process, Today I have to dismiss not only a policy of principles, but above all a personal friend“.

Colombo had been hospitalized at the Carlos Malbrán Hospital in Catamarca since On April 20 when she was diagnosed with Covi-19 positive.

“We are very distressed, Marita was always characterized by defending her convictions with nobility and that marks the affection and respect that we feel for her,” reflected the head of the Chamber of Deputies of Catamarca, Cecilia Guerrero.

Marita Colombo was 64 years old and 30 with a political career. Photo: Luis G. Mercado

It further considered that Colombo’s death constitutes “a very big loss for the politics of Catamarca, very difficult to fill “.

And she added: “As women in politics we want to highlight her, honor her and tell her fellow members that we will always miss her and we will keep her in mind,” he concluded.

For his part, radical deputy Víctor Luna said: “Our soul hurts, it hurts us enormously.”

It is with deep sorrow that I participate in the death of Marita Colombo, former deputy and national senator for Catamarca, a colleague on the bench, a very good person.

Between cousins ​​and friends, three deaths from covid in a week.

At first it was reported that Marita Colombo was going to be veiled in a central room, but due to the health situation it was decided that a caravan of cars that will leave from the Malbrán Hospital at 4:00 p.m., passing through the Radical Committee, the Chamber of Deputies and then the FME committee. She is buried in the Parque Virgen del Valle cemetery.

A long political career

The legislator was 64 years old and had an extensive and recognized career in politics: between 1991 and 1995 He was a member of the Chamber of Senators of Catamarca; was provisional president of said body in 1994. That same year integrated the Constituent Convention that reformed the National Constitution, representing his province.

I am very sorry for the death of Marita Colombo, doctor and radical reference in Catamarca, president of the Provincial Committee. She was undersecretary of public health in her province, conventional constituent, national deputy and national senator. We accompany your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jsfwWNqA6v – Martín Lousteau (@GugaLusto) May 3, 2021

Between 1995 and 1997 She was undersecretary of Public Health of Catamarca, until she was elected national deputy by the local Civic and Social Front, a position she held until 2001. Between 1997 and 2001 She was also a federal advisor to the National Council for Women.

In the legislative elections of 2001 she was elected national senator, integrating the bloc of the Civic and Social Front of Catamarca. By lottery, he was given a two-year term, but she was reelected in 2003 for a period of six years, which ended in December 2009. She was a member of the Health and Sports commission as secretary.

With great sadness, we transmit the news of the death of Marita Colombo, head of the UCR of Catamarca and provincial deputy. From the National Committee we send our condolences to their loved ones and to all the coreligionists of Catamarca. – Radical Civic Union (@UCRNacional) May 3, 2021

Since 2015. was a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the province of Catamarca, with a mandate until 2021.

With information from Télam

DD