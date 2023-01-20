IMarita Breuer has already celebrated her seventieth birthday. That was in 1984. With friends, acquaintances and relatives in an almost unmanageable number. All invited, she announced, to see who would one day walk behind her coffin. Plenty of schnapps was served. Uninhibited, the guests swayed to the song about Wutz being processed into sausage. And even if later the guests got very sentimental for a moment when an old gentleman sang about the difference between being young and old, there was still a lot going on in the Schabbach community hall, which was decorated with garlands.

The celebration was featured in the eleventh and final episode of Edgar Reitz’s epic “Heimat”. It was also the part in which Marita Breuer is buried as “datt Maria” at the age of eighty-two. In fact, she wasn’t even thirty yet.

On the cover of “Spiegel”

With the role of Maria, Marita Breuer became something of the mother and lover of the nation for a season in the course of the Hunsrück saga, which very gradually unfolded into the German chronicle. “Longing for home” was the headline of “Spiegel” at the time and, contrary to its habit of not opening up to women, put her likeness on the cover. Longing for Breuer, on the other hand, must have been felt by quite a few television viewers after the actress looked after Paul Simon from the window with the radiant look of infatuation in the first few minutes of the film. He had just returned from the First World War. And of course the two became a couple. But it didn’t help that in the following scene the village blacksmith powerfully hammered an iron into shape while it was hot, and that the two young people soldered cables and contacts together in a wonderful scene. The luck didn’t last. He had barely given birth to two sons with Maria when Paul took off in episode one.

She, on the other hand, remained true to the role assigned to her by the village and the family and, for four generations, carried out with unwavering humility all the tasks that life presented to her, without grumbling or ever taking a critical stance. This made them a calming pole in a world that was getting into trouble again and again – and the common thread for the fable that took up everything that moved society between 1919 and 1982 and always euphorically proclaimed it as a new era.