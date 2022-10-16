Sailor Marit Bouwmeester finished ninth in the Olympic Ilca 6 class at the World Championships in Kemah in the United States. Maxime Jonker passed her and finished sixth, while Mirthe Akkerman finished in seventeenth place.

Bouwmeester needed top performances on the final day to reach the podium, but she was unable to claim a leading role. She finished 20th and 11th in the last two races at Galveston Bay. This brought her to 97 points after twelve races with two scrap results. Bouwmeester was passed by Jonker, who finished in 22nd and second place. She had already won a race during the tournament, placing her in the top 10. ,,All in all, I'm proud of my comeback and that I kept fighting for every point. But I also have mixed feelings. Because two mistakes less and you are on the podium. But I'm happy that I'm participating in the world's top", said Jonker.

“Every mistake you make will be punished very hard. The level of the fleet is quite high, which is also very cool. It’s really close racing. The last two races I was really looking forward to it. It was close together. So I just gave everything.”

The world title went to the Danish Anne-Marie Rindom, who came out on 47 points. She kept the Swiss Maud Jayet no less than 20 points behind her. The third place was for the Belgian Emma Plasschaert (69 points).

Bouwmeester made her comeback in the United States after giving birth earlier this year. The three-time Olympic medalist in the former Laser Radial class (silver in 2012, gold in 2016, bronze last year) picked up training soon after giving birth and is aiming for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Olympic sailing competitions are then off the coast of Marseille.

,,I am still very happy that we participated here. It has been a tough World Cup. With long days and two days with a lot of wind on which we have three races. So this was a good test right away. We are learning a lot and have a clear plan for the winter. That's the most important thing," Bouwmeester said about her return.