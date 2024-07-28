The biologist Marisol Soengas, president of Spanish Association for Cancer Researchhas cancer. On January 3, she went to her hairdresser with her shiny blonde hair and asked her to shave her head completely. One night, after returning from the gym, she had discovered a three-centimeter lump on her breast. While half the country was waiting for the Christmas lottery, her doctor announced that she had a bad-looking case of breast cancer and needed immediate treatment. “They told me that with the chemotherapy my hair would fall out around that day and I didn’t want to find my hair in my hand, so I shaved it off,” she recalls. She bought a wig and continued to go to work as normal. National Cancer Research Centrein Madrid, where he runs a reference laboratory for the most aggressive skin cancer, melanoma.

Soengas, a Coruña native born 56 years ago in A Aldea do Monte (population 25, Pontevedra), continues to go to the gym, now with her head shaved. Her cancer is one of the complicated ones, but she feels fine and shows a video of herself doing pull-ups. She knows that if the tumor had arrived a few years earlier she would probably be dead now. Two drugs, trastuzumab (authorized in 2000) and pertuzumab (in 2014), have allowed patients previously considered doomed to survive. Soengas has decided to tell her story to EL PAÍS “out of a sense of responsibility” towards people with cancer who are lost and to denounce the lack of access to treatments. A few days ago, when the American actress Shannen Doherty —the legendary Brenda from the series Feeling of living— died of breast cancer, Soengas proclaimed on their social networks“In this case, it couldn’t be, but let’s continue to trust in science.”

Ask. You hate being told, “Everything is going to be okay.”

Answer. Yes, it is a phrase that you understand, because they say it to encourage you, but we don’t know. The oncologists don’t know, and you don’t know. So, that “Everything is going to be fine” can even hurt you. You trust that the treatment will work, but you don’t know how long it will work or what side effects you will have. It is much better to say: “How are you?” And another thing that we patients don’t like at all is that it is very typical to talk about the battle against cancer: “Don’t stop fighting, don’t stop fighting.” That is quite annoying. The cells that are responsible for the tumor are there, they are mine and they have alterations. And I cannot control that. I cannot fight against myself, what I can do is not get discouraged.

P. What is your diagnosis?

R. A breast tumor with a very large proliferative index and with amplification of the HER2 gene. Also, I have a mutation in a protein called PI3-kinase. So I have two very powerful disorders. Fifteen years ago, my life prospects would have been very poor, but they have improved greatly with the treatments. The same day I got the full diagnosis, three days before Christmas, I started the first round of therapy: seven hours sitting in a chair, receiving an intravenous treatment. Your world has just fallen on you and turned upside down, and you have seven hours ahead of you.

P. What went through your head during those seven hours?

R. I was crying almost the whole time. Knowing everything I know about cancer, I was very scared because I didn’t know if I would respond to the treatment or if I would have side effects. During the second dose, I had to apply for a scientific project, so I took my computer with me. People looked at me a little strangely, but I wanted to keep working. I know I’m going to be tied to the hospital for a long time. That’s hard to take in. I’m aware that there’s a chance the tumor will evolve, but I’m not going to stop because of that.

Sometimes I look in the mirror and I don’t recognize myself: your face changes a little with the treatment, you see your face sadder.

P. How was your day at the hairdresser?

R. With chemotherapy, your hair tends to fall out. I decided to shave it off beforehand. The hairdresser asked me if I should cover the mirror so I wouldn’t see it. I said no. I’ve never been one to hide. She shaved my head almost to zero, with a razor. It was a moment. GI Jane total [la película titulada en España La teniente O’Neil]. I do go to the gym without a wig or a cap. The first time I went I hung from the bar and I realized that, for some people, it was a shockThere were people who avoided looking at me because they didn’t know how to react. These things need to be normalised. When I turned 50, I challenged myself to do pull-ups and I could do 10 with weights. Now it’s very hard for me and I do them with a rubber band, but I keep training. Sometimes I look in the mirror and I don’t recognise myself: your face changes a little with the treatment, you see your face sadder. I am a very happy person and I think: “I’m not like that, I don’t want to be like that.” Wearing the cap and bringing it to this interview is intentional.

P. Because?

R. I claim the cap. I used to wear scarves, but the cap is more daring and conveys more activity. I go to work with a cap, but it is true that at some events I wear a wig, although less and less. Really, it is not for me, but so that people are a little more comfortable. People, if they see you without hair, think you are not well. And you are not well because of everything that is happening to you, but physically I feel fine. Maybe at some point I won’t be like that, but not now. I don’t like the concept of causing pity. I don’t want people to come and say to me: “Oh, how pitiful, Marisol.” No, I don’t want to cause pity. What I want to say is that it is a situation and that’s it.

P. How much does a good wig cost?

R. You can get them from 100 euros to 1,800 euros or more. I have a good one, made of natural hair. That’s important: depending on your purchasing power, you can wear it better or worse. In fact, there is a lot of data that patients become impoverished during treatment, and that worries me.

P. Why are you making your case public?

R. I thought about it a lot, because exposing yourself in public leaves you in a vulnerable position, but I have always defended the need to make cancer patients visible. It seemed like a responsibility to me, even more so as the president of the Spanish Association for Cancer Research. Many patients are afraid of how their environment will react and, above all, of losing their job. That is very unfair. There is also a lot of misinformation about treatments and clinical trials. Psychological support is very poor, and personalized medicine is not advancing as it should. Now I want to help as a scientist and also as a patient.

A drug approved by the European agency takes 725 days to reach the patient in Spain, compared to 93 days in Germany. That’s not fair.

P. American scientist Dennis Slamon, creator of the drug trastuzumab, said in an interview with EL PAÍS in 2019 that millions of women have benefited from his treatment. You are one of them. Have you spoken to Slamon?

R. Yes, because I wanted to know about the advances in the field. I have had eight rounds of chemotherapy and two antibodies: trastuzumab and pertuzumab. There was a clinical trial with variants of these antibodies, but it was closed just before I was diagnosed. It is a little frustrating to know that there are other treatments that are working very well, but they are not yet approved. I want to buy time so that I can get to these improved antibodies.

P. How could these clinical trials be accelerated? With more patients participating?

R. Yes. That requires funding and more coordination between different scientific and clinical groups. As researchers, we are very used to long lead times. We know that from the time a therapeutic target is identified until the compound is on the market, it can take 10 years or more. Patients do not have that time. Advances have to happen sooner. Another big problem is bureaucratic. Spain is one of the European countries where a drug takes the longest to reach the patient once it is approved by the European agency. For oncology products, The average is 725 dayswhile in Germany, for example, it is 93 days. That is not fair.

Biologist Marisol Soengas, photographed in the EL PAÍS editorial office in Madrid on June 27. Pablo Monge

P. There are people who fall by the wayside.

R. Of course, of course. Health systems have to make decisions about how cost-effective a new treatment is. But it needs to be accelerated, because there are patients who have no other option. If a treatment is already approved in the United States and Europe, a new analysis and reanalysis in Spain is like reinventing the wheel. As a scientist, I can understand that if you extend life by five months, for the health system it may not be a sufficiently significant time and, if it is very expensive, that treatment may not be approved. As a patient, the other day I spoke to a person with brain metastases and he told me: “Wow, I managed to get to my son’s wedding.” Those five months can also allow you to enter another clinical trial. Decisions cannot be just economic.

P. Are you participating as a patient in any experimental treatment trials?

R. I am currently in a maintenance clinical trial with an inhibitor against the mutation in the PI3-kinase protein. This mutation is present in 40% of women. As it is a maintenance trial, it is very long, it will be years of treatment, with pertuzumab and trastuzumab as a base. This trial is double-blind: neither my oncologist nor I know if I am in the group that is actually receiving the inhibitor or if I am in the control group that is receiving a placebo. As a patient, this is very hard to accept.

I am very afraid of having physical pain and reaching a point where I am not myself, dependent on another person.

P. What was survival before trastuzumab and what is it now?

R. Pertuzumab and trastuzumab have a very powerful effect on breast cancers in early stages, before metastasis. We can talk about responses lasting more than 10, 15 years, even a cure. But, if there is metastasis, survival falls to less than 30%. Is that a small amount? Yes, of course it is a small amount, but it is more than there was, because before it was less than 10%.

P. And the remaining 70% of patients with metastases?

R. Well, they are no longer here. What science has to achieve is that this 70% improves and that they have a better quality of life. Gain time to access better treatments. There are women with metastatic breast cancer who are doing quite well. You have to see it in a positive way: you don’t achieve anything by getting depressed, you have to keep going. You haven’t asked me what fear I have as a patient, and I think it’s important that we talk about it.

P. What is your fear?

R. I have two fears. The personal fear of suffering, of having physical pain and of reaching a point where I am not myself, of being forced to stop working and depend on another person. That scares me a lot. And then I worry about the pain you can cause to others. I am also afraid of losing my hope. I want to be hopeful, so I have asked for funding for new scientific projects and I am very involved in training and advocacy actions. These are fears that I can now talk about without getting emotional, but a few months ago it would not have been so easy.

P. And fear of dying?

R. I’m afraid of dying, yes, because of what you’re missing, but above all I’m afraid of the pain before dying. And not being you. But in a little while I’m going to the gym. I want to run 10 kilometers again.

P. Everything is going to be okay.

R. [Se ríe] It’s going to turn out however it has to.

