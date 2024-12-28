“I am a woman deeply in love.” This is how the director of the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) could begin her possible letter to the public. Perhaps, due to this alteration of consciousness that falling in love produces, it would explain hiring colleagues and favoring specific artists with funds destined for cancer research. A real audacity. At least, she does seem to be in love with art. Gone are those days when María Blasco worked alongside Carol Greider (2009 Nobel Prize in Medicine) and dedicated herself, seriously, to making discoveries that would improve people’s health. His position at the CNIO, where he has been for 13 years and for which he had planned contractual changes that would allow him to continue, has given a turn to his career. Blasco’s mask has fallen due to the lack of productivity, the dispersion of his activities and excessive spending. While staff costs increased, the number of workers dedicated to oncology decreased. Likewise, the staff in charge of the artistic section lacked the scientific training to be involved in the project. What were they using the money for? She has one month to offer a convincing explanation and be accountable or she will be fired. Because resigning is not even considered. The truth is, they have given him a lot of room to reflect and articulate his speech. Sánchez only needed five days and to add romance to the thing. Therefore, it would not be surprising if Blasco went off on a tangent and appealed to the love of art. That engine that keeps the cultural sector going in its moments of maximum precariousness. Because the majority of Spanish creators work practically “for the love of art” and beg for subsidies that rarely arrive. I imagine the look on many people’s faces when they heard about this story that, despite being far-fetched, is still true. The relief is that, although late, it has been revealed (thanks to this newspaper) and there will be consequences.

