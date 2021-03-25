Marisol appeared on the Women in command program to participate in a sequence of questions and confessions. In the midst of the dynamics, the cumbia singer revealed that she is getting divorced from her son’s father, and that the process has been delayed by the distribution of assets.

“Yes I am still married, but very soon I will be legally divorced. As there are interests, that is why I have not been divorced until now; These problems (must) be solved and by other means, the personal interests that we both have will be seen ”, the popular ‘Faraona de la Cumbia’ told Maricarmen Marín.

Likewise, Marisol He explained that he has been in this separation process for two years and that all he does is thinking about the well-being of his son.

“Very soon I will be totally single and good for the future. In this divorce process we have almost two years. For the well-being of our child, parents have to be well and get along“, he pointed.

Marisol overcame COVID-19

Marisol He was also one more character of the local entertainment that was infected with the coronavirus. During an interview with Magaly TV, the firm, at the beginning of July, the singer detailed what her symptoms were and how bad it happened because the virus reached her family.

“Suddenly I started to feel fever, chills, my body ached horrible. Suddenly I see my mother who the next day is sick, then my son and the fourth day my father (sic), “he said.

Marisol, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.