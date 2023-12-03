The cumbia singer Marisol decided to speak out about the birth of his first grandchild last Saturday, December 2. Let us remember that York Núñez, son of the ‘Pharaona’, was estranged from her mother after she kicked him out of her house upon finding out that she would become her grandmother. However, they reconciled and the interpreter of ‘La escobita’ was encouraged to dedicate a few words to her grandson in front of national television cameras. In this note, she knows all the details.

What did Marisol say to her son York when she found out that he was going to be a father and what is their current relationship like?

In July of this year, Marisolgave an interview to Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel in which she confessed that she did not take the news in the best way that her sonYork Nunezwas going to become father for the first time. The popular ‘Pharaona’ maintained that she had the desire for her heir to follow a master’s degree abroad.

For this reason, when she found out that she would become a grandmother, the singer made a decision. “I told him: ‘You’re leaving my house.’ I threw him away,” accurate.

These statements of Marisol They generated controversy and many questioned what the relationship was like between her and york. Given this, the interpreter of ‘La escobita’ broke her silence. “Everything was super good. “My children know what a mother they have and, for me, that is enough,”he pointed.

What did Marisol say about her first grandson, York Núñez’s son?

Marisol She arrived as a guest on the program ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ last Saturday, December 2, in which she took the opportunity to dedicate some emotional words to her grandson.

“My son knows and the baby’s mother knows that despite all the things that may happen today or tomorrow, he will always have my support (…) I get excited because he is my blood (…) He is a child who has come to unite and erase misunderstandings”, held.

