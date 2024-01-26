The Peruvian cumbia singer Marisol It caused surprise among the attendees of one of his concerts. The performer stopped her show to dedicate one of her popular songs to Ricardo Garecawho recently signed a contract with the Chile soccer team. Given this, social media users reacted to what the artist did and took advantage of the occasion to send curious messages to the Argentine technical director.

What song did Marisol dedicate to Ricardo Gareca?

A few hours ago, Marisol He was giving a concert as he usually does, until he decided to stop his show to sing to the former Bicolor coach. Ricardo Gareca.

Apparently, the cumbia artist did not want to leave aside the news that the 'Tiger' Gareca signed a contract to beThe Chilean national team coach and he dedicated a few lines to him from his song 'If you were going to leave'.

“If you were going to leave us, why did you wait so long?” chanted the audience along with Marisol.

What did users say after Marisol's dedication to Ricardo Gareca?

After spreading this peculiar video of Marisol singing to Ricardo Gareca, social media users did not hesitate to react:

“Marisol, now one for Lozano, please”, “No, Marisol, why!”, “You hurt me, Gareca”, “On any team except in Chile, that cannot be forgiven, Ricardo Gareca”, “I don't know whether to laugh or cry”, “No one has ever dared to do so much”, “That song with Gareca's photo almost made me shed tears”, were some comments of Internet users.

Ricardo Gareca signed as coach of Chile until the end of the 2026 Qualifiers: Photo: AFP

