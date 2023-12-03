

Marisol and Mario Hart They experienced a moment of high tension in the program ‘Which one is the real one?‘, from América Televisión. The ‘Pharaona de la Cumbia’ questioned the vocal abilities of the former reality boy and both had a strong confrontation in front of all the participants.

In addition to Marisol and Mario, Magdyel Ugaz was also present as a guest. The three participants had the mission of carefully observing and asking questions to three imitators, with the challenge of discovering ‘which of them was the authentic Shakira imitator?’.

What happened between Marisol and Mario Hart?

At a crucial moment in the program, when it was up to Korina Rivadeneira’s husband to ask a question to one of the impersonators of Shakira, he decided to ask her about what tone the participant had. To which the young woman responded that he was contraalto.

Given this, Marisol and Magdyel quickly joined together to suggest Mario share his musical knowledge to explain to everyone present the meaning of the contraalto tone and some musical terms. He refused to do so and Marisol responded: “He who sings, sings wherever he is.” Hart did not remain silent: “Now, Marisol, what do you want me to sing to you?” Given that, the popular ‘Faraona de Cumbia’ challenged him: “Sing me your only song”.

Marisol criticizes Mario Hart

This fact would not have pleased Mario Hart and the exchange of words between the former reality boy and the artist continued. “I know you don’t know urban music,” said the reggaeton player. A few minutes later, Marisol questioned him again: “What happens is that he doesn’t know about music.” Instead of calming the situation, the pilot also made a comment about the singer in reference to her age: “I’m not going to answer her because she respects my elders.”

The ‘Pharaoh’ did not remain silent and replied: “Yes, it’s true. I’m older than you, but you couldn’t walk in my shoes.” and achieve what I have achieved, never.”