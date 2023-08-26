The world of Peruvian entertainment has been characterized by having, from time to time, a marked media confrontation between two figures. This time, the protagonists are Marisol and Yolanda Medina, who have been sending strong messages to each other through the screens due to a love affair that dates back several years. The “Faraona” recently visited Magaly Medina’s program to give her version of the events after the statements of her, for now, her rival.

In said interview, the interpreter of ‘La escobita’ indicated that she will take legal action against the cumbiambera by indicating that she had stained her reputation. Another fact that she made clear is that she never mentioned the name of the leader of Alma Bella and also denied the versions of a journalist, who confirmed the version that Medina would have been with the father of Marisol’s son when they both still had a relationship. relationship.

What did Marisol say about her controversy with Yolanda Medina?

Marisol appeared on the “Urraca” program together with her lawyer Carla Viso to express her annoyance against Yolanda Medina and Ángela Vera, who in the last few hours ranted against “Faraona” by accusing her of having gotten into their relationship in the decade from the 90’s

“I will go to the last consequences because no one can stain my honor in that way. I’m going to go all the way because no one can go down the street calling people the way they want, making fire against a person without thinking about his family. They have wanted to destroy my career and they have not succeeded, ”he specified.

How did the fight between Marisol and Yolanda Medina start?

It all started in 2012 when the journalist Luis Arturo Clavijo published a post on his Facebook account. He pointed out that Marisol herself had given him statements, assuring that Yolanda Medina had gotten into her relationship with George Núñez, father of her son, during her youth. After that, the interpreter of “La Escobita” declared on more than one occasion that, indeed, her first relationship ended due to infidelity, but she never wanted to reveal the name of the person involved.

However, George Núñez himself commented on said publication and denied this version, as he assured that, when he separated from the mother of his firstborn, he was 3 years old and it was not when she was pregnant, as indicated. Likewise, he accused the “Pharaoh” of setting up all this scandal to get fame and of being responsible for her bad relationship with her son.

“This lady (Marisol) has already achieved what she wanted: to have more fame, to be overwhelmed by fame. And the producer who made her mini-trash (miniseries) will fill her pockets,” she wrote more than 10 years ago.

Will Yolanda Medina sue Marisol?

After Marisol’s participation in ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, Yolanda Medina spoke with ‘América hoy’ to give her version of the facts and respond to the cumbia singer as well. According to the leader of Alma Bella, she has not yet received the notarial letter that “La faraona” will send her. After that, she will also take legal action against her media rival, because she is tired of being associated with this type of event.

“I just want to tell you that I’m waiting for your letter, don’t worry, because when you have a clear conscience you always resolve things calmly. Years ago I should have sued her, but since she made me very sorry I didn’t. They will have the necessary evidence. Many years have passed, I should have put an end to it (…). She left everything up in the air, the networks are cruel and they judge. I did not ask for it, I did not revive it ”, she indicated in ‘America Today’.

