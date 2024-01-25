Marisol Aguirre She dared to shout from the rooftops that she is in love. Although the actress shared photos with her boyfriend Carlos Enrique Vásquez on her social networks, she never spoke publicly about her new romance until now. Recently, the artist broke her silence and revealed what the relationship is like between her current partner and her children, the result of her marriage to Christian Meier. In addition, the interpreter sent a message to the popular 'Zorro' after seeing him in love with her like she was.

What did Marisol Aguirre say about her relationship with Carlos Enrique Vásquez?

Marisol Aguirre She was encouraged to provide details of her new relationship with Carlos Enrique Vásquez in conversation with the program 'Amor y fuego'. “It was time (an opportunity in love). We're going for a few months. I'm very happy and content,” she said at the beginning.

“I am in a moment of peace and good things… The nice thing at this age is to find a partner who is committed.”, he added. Likewise, she said that her children are fond of her new boyfriend: “They have fit in well and they hang out together.”

Finally, the 'Amor y fuego' reporter asked Marisol about Christian Meier, who is extremely in love with his wife Andrea Bosio. ““It seems good to me, everyone finds love where they are happy… There is a good parental relationship between us,” he pointed.

How was the meeting between Christian Meier's children and Marisol Aguirre's boyfriend?

At the beginning of January, Marisol Aguirre shared on her social networks some photographs of the meeting between her children Stefano Meier and Gia Meier (as a result of his relationship with Christian Meier) and her boyfriend, Carlos Enrique Vasquez. In those snapshots, Aguirre, his heirs and his partner are seen enjoying dinner at a Miraflores restaurant.