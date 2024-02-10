The competition in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' has already begun and the duos are doing their best to convince the judges. Some of the contestants are usually not familiar with cooking, so they receive some safety tips and recommendations. However, sometimes, due to the demands of competition and time against them, they can forget that they are using utensils that could end up causing damage. Just as it happened with Marisol Aguirre and José Peláez in one of the recent episodes of Latina's reality show.

What happened to Marisol Aguirre and José Peláez?

In the chapter of Friday, February 9, 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'the program developed completely normally: the contestants went in search of their ingredients for the first dish of the night and, later, they began preparing the food.

As usual, Peláez visits each cooking station, either to talk a little with celebrities, joke and even give them some advice or support them. However, when the host of the program showed up at the scene of the Aguirre twinsSomething happened that no one expected.

The announcer asked them how the tasks had been distributed to advance their dish and when Marisol Aguirre wanted to point to her companions, she did so with the knife she was carrying in her hand and brought it, without realizing it, close to the presenter's face. of TV.

The reaction of the figure Latin He didn't wait long and screamed out of fright. Immediately, the actress apologized for the dangerous mistake she made and that she could have hurt her partner, who decided to take what happened as an anecdotal fact. However, on social networks they did not ignore the fact.

Users reacted to Marisol Aguirre's error

Although what happened between Marisol Aguirre y Peláez could end up with someone hurt, it was nothing more than a circumstantial moment. Followers of Latina's program reacted on social networks and made all kinds of comments.

“Seriously, they almost put Peláez to sleep”, “Marisol, for God's sake! Peláez is national heritage”, “We were almost left without host of the year”, mentioned some comments from viewers of the gastronomic space.

Who entered 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

As part of a new rule in the competition, for Every time a duo is eliminated, a couple will join the reality show. Thus, after the departure of Josetty and Génesis Hurtado, the characters who arrived at the popular TV kitchen were Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Arturo Pomar, former members of the band Arena Hash.

“It is a very nice experience that I had here (…) Everyone returns. At the insistence of the public we are here,” said the brother of the remembered singer Pedro Suárez Vértiz. Unfortunately, on their first night, they were sentenced.

