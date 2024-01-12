The Peruvian actress Marisol Aguirre She finds herself in love again. A few days ago, the artist surprised more than one of her by publicly showing what the dinner was like that she shared with her current boyfriend and two of her children, whom she had as a result of her marriage to Christian Meier. Next, in this note, find out what the age difference between the couple and, furthermore, what the interpreter's new beau does.

What does Marisol Aguirre's new boyfriend do?

Marisol Aguirre is a figure who preferred to keep her love life away from the spotlight, as a result of her romance with the popular actor Christian Meier. However, the popular 'Sparrow' could not be oblivious to the cameras of the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' that captured her, in September 2023, accompanied by a mysterious beau with whom she showed signs of affection in akaraokelocated in Miraflores.

In those images, the new 'lovebirds' were seen leaving that nightclub in the early hours of the morning and then heading to Marisol's apartment.

After that, the identity of this man was known. Carlos Enrique Vasquez is the name of Marisol Aguirre's partner, who is dental surgeon. Through his Instagram account, it was also possible to know that He graduated from the San Marcos University, with a master's degree in Dentistry and Scientific Research, a specialty in Orthodontics and with a diploma in Implantology.

Marisol Aguirre and her partner Carlos Enrique at a romantic dinner. Photo: Instagram/Marisol Aguirre

What is the age difference between Marisol Aguirre and her boyfriend?

Marisol Aguirre He was born on April 1, 1971, and is currently 52 years old. For his part, his boyfriend Carlos Enrique Vasquez He is 55 years old. In that sense, the actress's new beau is three years older than the interpreter.

It should be noted that Marisol Aguirre and her boyfriend do not hide their love on social networks, since in a recent video they kissed in front of cameras.

