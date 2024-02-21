Marisela could have made people angry Cristy Soliscurrent andwife of Marco Antonio Solísbecause in a concert the singer spoke about the first song that she dedicated to her the Bukiis about God always bless our love which caused a stir among Internet users, as many claim that it was a lack of respect while others say that the blonde is within her rights.

For those who don't know, Marisela had an affair with Marco Antonio Solis several years ago and became one of the most famous of its time, but later both ended in a not very good way, since it was said that things were no longer good between them, which is why they broke up, but the Iron lady He has always had good memories of the Mexican singer whom he claims had a unique romance.

In the video which has already gone viral you can see how Marisela very excited she tells her fans that God always bless our love It was a song that the singer dedicated to him decades ago and that continues to have tremendous success today, but many fans also have anecdotes about the former couple when they saw them together on tour or going out, but they always tried to be very private.

“In an interview, Marisela says that she is the only woman with whom Mr. Marco's wife, with whom she does not let him work. Because it will be hehe”, “I identify with Maricela eternally in love with a man who will never be ours” , “Omg!!! thanks to my dad who played his cassettes when I was a child I became a fan of Maricela, she sings beautifully every time I hear her I remember my daddy”, “I understand you Marisela, it is impossible to forget the love of your life with whom you lived so many things for the first time,” write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Marisela, despite having broken up with Buki a long time ago, claims to have no resentment of any kind, but also confesses that she still has a unique affection for him, since the ballad singer would also have become known for him, making it clear Despite everything, she is very grateful not only for the love, but also for the support that catapulted her to fame.

