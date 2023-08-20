Marisela Puicon He not only stood out in the local show business for his talent in music, but also for participating in different Peruvian productions, such as ‘Pantaleon and the visitors‘, ‘There is room in the background’ and starring in the film ‘Yuli’. Thanks to her performance in front of cameras, the actress reached the set of Dr. Ana Maria Polo to present your ‘demand’, because only was to interpret one of the many problems that the Telemundo program broadcasts.

After being in ‘Case closed‘, the singer returned to national territory to continue her acting career. Her last appearance was in the film ‘Yuli’ with Julián Legaspi, in 2018. Next, we will tell you what Marisela Puicón is doing now.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Andrea Montenegro, the actress who fought with Magaly Medina LIVE, do now?

What does actress Marisela Puicón currently do?

Through her official Instagram account, the artist shares with her followers events in which he participates with his motivational and leadership talks to encourage people to create their own ventures despite different adversities. Besides, works as an image of some brands that he promotes on his social networks.

Likewise, the businesswoman has a website in which she mentions her motivational support services and her school, where she offers musical performance workshops for children and adolescents. She also encourages her followers to play sports, as she shares her exercise routine.

Marisela Puicón shares with her followers the talks in which she participates. Photo: Marisela Puicón/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Josi Martínez from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”: how tall is he really and what is his real name?

What did Marisela Puicón say about her time in “Case Closed”?

In 2010, Marisela Puicon She surprised Peruvians with her look to play Isabela and ask Dr. Ana María Polo for a restraining order against her 13-year-old brother’s nanny. After that, the Peruvian told why she participated in “Case Closed”.

“All the cases that the program presents are real, only that On some occasions, the people who send their cases are afraid of appearing on television. The case was called ‘The Skateboard of Death’ and It was the only one I participated in”expressed in an interview for El Comercio.

#Marisela #Puicón #Peruvian #actress #filed #demand #Case #Closed