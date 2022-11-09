The program “Case closed”, which was hosted by Dr. Ana María Polo, who dispensed justice among those involved in the lawsuits presented on the Telemundo program, had Spanish-speaking followers. In one of the exposed confrontations, the appearance of Marisela Puicón surprised the Peruvians, who – far from congratulating her – criticized the participation of the actress who was part of “Pantaleón and the visitors”.

In one of the episodes of the Telemundo program, the case “La patineta de la muerte” was presented, in which the national artist made her appearance. Before the questions of the users, Marisela Puicón revealed why she decided to participate in “Case Closed”, since it is a reality show signaled for presenting false demands.

What was Marisela Puicón’s ‘demand’ in “Case Closed”?

In 2010, the singer also appeared in “Case Closed” under the name of Isabela, but with a completely different look than when she acted in Peruvian series or movies. In addition, she adopted a Central American accent that sustained her throughout the presentation of the lawsuit, which consisted of filing a restraining order against the nanny of her 13-year-old brother.

Marisela Puicón appeared as a ‘complainant’ in “Case Closed”. Photo: Panamericana TV

But that’s not all, Marisela Puicón revealed that she had parental authority over her younger brother, since her mother stayed in Peru. Also, she showed a scar on one of her legs that was the product of skateboarding with her boyfriend when she was 15 years old.

Marisela Puicón speaks out after appearing in “Case Closed”

The actress responded to criticism for her participation in the program of Dr. Ana María Polo. In this regard, Marisela Puicón assured that she was hired to act as a panelist in “Case Closed”, but that the problems presented on the set are real and nothing is false.

“All the cases that the program presents are real, only that On some occasions, the people who send their cases are afraid of appearing on television. The case was called ‘The skateboard of death’ and it was the only one in which I participated,” he said in an interview with El Comercio.

Marisela Puicón spoke after participating in “Case Closed”. Photo: Marisela Puicón/Instagram

Likewise, the singer stressed that everything narrated on the television set happened to the complainant Isabela and made it clear that she had not deceived anyone, since she is dedicated to acting.

“The story was about the girl who filed the complaint, about Isabela . She lost her boyfriend at skateboarding practice. I showed my scar to raise awareness, because I actually broke my leg in an arcade game. Everyone knows I’m an actress and that’s what I did. They recommended me, they made me the proposal and I accepted”, Puicon added.

What other programs did Marisela Puicón participate in?

Although many remember her for her role as ‘Purita’ in “Al fondo hay lugar”, the Peruvian actress participated in other productions such as “Pantaleón y las visitadoras”, “Días de Santiago”, “Ciudad de reyes” and “Yuli”.