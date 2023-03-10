Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Marisela lit up the stage with his imposing figure and sweet voice, at his concert tonight at the Chevron Park Stadium in Los Mochis.

After 40 years of artistic career, the call Iron lady he prevailed before his audience that remains faithful to his songs.

The Iron lady He arrived on stage at 10:30 p.m. and greeted his audience. Then she dedicated her favorite songs to him, Alone with my loneliness, Go on without me.

Accompanied by her great team of musicians, Marisela evoked her unforgettable songs with which she fell in love with the generations of the 80s and 90s.

Marisela offered herself to the Sinaloan public / Jorge Cota

His followers this time did not fill the stadium, but they were counted by thousands the fans who chanted their hits. the majority were women who were faithful to their songs.

The queen of romantic music, everyone fell in love with her particular style of singing and subtle voice that characterizes her.

The Iron Lady shared her successes Completely yours, Either you love me or you leave me, In love and hurt, Go with her, I can’t forget it, If you hadn’t left, Without him, Make me yours, In exchange for what, without missing its emblematic theme Your iron lady, The the ideal couple, And I’m going to be happy, and Noa Noa, with whom he closed his concert that lasted more than an hour.

The concert organized by Five Brother’s Productions closed with the participation of El Coyote, who created a great atmosphere among the public accompanied by his band Tierra Santa.