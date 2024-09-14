Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/13/2024 – 21:53

Marisa Lojas reported a loss of R$102 million in the second quarter of 2024, 60.8% higher when compared to the loss recorded in the same period in 2023, of R$63.4 million.

EBITDA was R$5.9 million, down 87% year-on-year. Net revenue was R$320.5 million in the period from April to June, down 34% year-on-year.

In the same period, net debt jumped from R$310.5 million in March to R$657.6 million last June, a fact explained in part by the increase in gross debt, as a result of three commercial note issues totaling R$300 million.

The net financial result was negative by R$50.6 million in the quarter, compared to the negative result of R$46.7 million a year earlier. The increase, according to the company, is due exclusively to higher expenses with interest and monetary correction.

According to Marisa, the results do not include figures from M Pagamentos, the retailer’s financial arm, which is now reported as a “discontinued operation.” The Marisa card operation is now managed through a partnership with Credystem, the company said in the release accompanying the balance sheet.

Physical stores

In the second quarter, Marisa Lojas showed growth of 11 percentage points (pp) in same-store sales, compared to the first quarter of this year. However, when compared to the same quarter of 2023, there was a drop of 14.8%, which reflects the impact of the challenges faced last year, the company reported.

According to Marisa, in the second quarter the focus was on restoring supplier confidence and continuously improving collection planning “in line with the company’s DNA”.

“We remain confident in our ability to transform challenges into opportunities. Our commitment to working tirelessly to restore Marisa to the level it deserves remains firm and constant,” said Edson Salles Abuchain Garcia and Adilvo Alves de Souza Jr, respectively, the company’s CEO and CFO.