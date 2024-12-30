It has been the year in which we lost the great Maggie Smith, a figure of English theater who was captured by Hollywood, achieved worldwide popularity among young people thanks to her role in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga and among adults with the series ‘Downton Abbey’. ‘ exuding irony in the skin of the Dowager Countess of Grantham. He won two Oscars, seven BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, four Emmys and a Tony. Quite a record. And we have said goodbye to Glynis Johns, a British actress remembered by several generations of viewers thanks to her role as Mrs. Banks in ‘Mary Poppins’. David Soul, 70’s TV star and remembered for the series ‘Starsky and Hatch’, left. He also had great success with the song ‘Don’t give up on us’, which allowed him to have a musical career in the melodic pop genre. She had five marriages and the eternal friendship of her partner Paul Michael Glaser. Shannen Doherty lost the battle against breast cancer, for which she got rid of her fortune to continue treatment: she was one of the most beloved faces of the ‘boomers’ for his roles in ‘Sensación de vivir’ and ‘Charmed.’ Donald Sutherland, one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, was an indisputable figure who, however, never deserved an Oscar nomination: He leaves us titles like ‘Novecento’ or ‘M*A*S*H’ and a son, Kiefer , who has followed in their footsteps. We recommend Camela inaugurates a new way of composing and releases five songs inspired by chats from Wallapop AB Buendía David Bustamante «I would like to spend Christmas in San Petersburg for my girl » Nacho Serrano James Earl Jones’ voice faded in September: he lent it to Darth Vader and Mufasa, but his face also became known in many films. Carl Weathers, the man who played Apollo Creed in the ‘Rocky’ movies and regular face of television series. And comedy lost Teri Garr, one of the faces that raised the most smiles in films like ‘Tootsie’ and ‘Young Frankenstein’ or in the series ‘Friends’, a talent for the genre in which she stood out for her skills as a comedian. We also say goodbye to Silvia Pinal, an outstanding figure from the golden age of Mexican cinema. For its part, French cinema has lost its great star, Alain Delon, the heartthrob par excellence thanks to a beauty that seduced in front of and behind the cameras. We are living the end of OJ Simpson, former American football star and protagonist of one of the most controversial trials in history and after which he was considered innocent of the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown, and his lover. If anyone made history in manga it was Akira Toriyama, the Japanese cartoonist whose work became one of the most iconic animated series on the small screen: ‘Dragon Ball.’ He was one of the best soccer players of the 21st century, the German star Franz Beckenhauer, with whom his national team achieved glory. César Luis Menotti, Argentine soccer legend and world champion, also left us. Music has also experienced its mourning for the producer and composer Quincy Jones, the man behind Michael Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin. He lived and marked all genres, from jazz to hip hop, always with undeniable quality. He achieved 80 Grammy nominations throughout his long career. Country music lost one of its most personal voices, Kris Kristofferson, who also demonstrated his talent as a performer in great Hollywood hits such as ‘A Star is Born’, for which he won the Golden Globe. Liam Payne, one of the components of the famous boy band One Direction, died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. What appeared to be a suicide after a crazy night of alcohol and drugs has given way to an investigation full of questions and suspects. Tito Jackson, Michael’s brother and member of the Jackson 5, also said goodbye to us. In Spain, the society press was shocked after the death of Caritina Goyanes, a few days after that of her father, Carlos, a renowned businessman, married to Cari Lapique. That same press experienced the loss of two veterans, Jimmy Jiménez Arnau and Carlos Ferrando, two men with overwhelming personalities, but very different styles. With Luis Ortiz an era of parties and glamor ends in Marbella, where he created his own universe with Gunilla von Bismarck. And with María de Mora many secrets remained in the dark that she kept like another in a cloth in a life in the shadows of the patriotic heart. Television suffered the blow of the departure of Mayra Gómez Kemp, the first woman to present a contest in ‘prime time’ ‘, the legendary ‘Un, Dos, Tres’ by Chicho Ibáñez Serrador. She was a teacher who mastered the secrets of communicating from the small screen. Like Nuria Gisbert, one of the veteran faces of TVE. The business sector lamented the loss of César Alierta, the great promoter of Telefónica, and the banker Jaime Botín, founder of Bankinter. And the Royal Family did not miss the farewell of Juan Gómez Acebo, son of the Infanta Doña Pilar, nephew of the king emeritus and vocational painter. The world of fashion has received the terrible news of the death of Isak Andic, founder of Mango, after suffering an accident during an excursion. The cinema was left silent with the sudden death of Marisa Paredes. One of Pedro Almodóvar’s great muses.

#Marisa #Paredes #Caritina #Goyanes #Isak #Andic #stars