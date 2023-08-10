Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 21:31

Marisa Lojas presented a net loss of BRL 63.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, a result 82% worse than the negative BRL 34.8 million presented in the same period of the previous year. The company, however, presented an account of how the result would have been if the “operational optimization plan” (or cost cuts) had been implemented since January 2023.

In this analysis, the net loss would have been R$ 3 million, an improvement of 91% compared to the loss of a year ago. Ebitda, in turn, was negative at R$ 36.7 million and reversed a positive result of R$ 10.9 million from 12 months ago. In the pro forma version, the result was positive at R$ 23.6 million.

For the company’s CEO, João Pinheiro Nogueira Batista, the results, especially the pro forma values, have the potential to show the market that the company has completed an important restructuring process. He says that all measures to improve results were taken without access to new credit and, except for the contribution of R$ 90 million from the family that founded the business in Mbank (financial arm of the company), without new resources.

“We had to enter into a credibility recovery process and we did the exercise on our own”, says Nogueira Batista. He hopes that, based on these numbers, conversations with banks will evolve better: “When I arrived at Marisa, I visited all the banks. Recently, a representative from one of the banks came to the company, in Barra Funda, I didn’t have to go to Faria Lima”, says the CEO, in a good-humored tone, implying that conversations for new loans tend to be more promising. .

The pro-forma results exclude operating expenses related to the restructuring with the closure of 88 stores; consulting expenses and savings in the corporate structure. This last item, according to the company, has already been implemented, but should appear in the results from the third quarter.

Sales

Retail net revenue reached BRL 469.9 million, 21.6% below what was seen in the same period of 2022. According to the company, the indicator was hampered by the closure of 88 stores in the first half of 2023 and 10 stores in December 2022, in addition to a very high comparison base from a year earlier, when there was accelerated growth due to colder temperatures that boosted sales of the winter collection. Same-store sales fell 12.2% in the quarter and 4.3% in the half.

For Nogueira Batista, the calculation is simple: “Retail has to sell, but it has to sell at a profit”. He says that the ideal would be for the high level of sales for the corresponding three months of 2022 to be maintained and profitability to rise, however, he recalls that the company’s lack of access to credit and the costs that store closures required led the company to make choices. Marisa had to buy less and thus sales are affected. The company’s gross margin also fell 3.1 percentage points (pp), to 40%.

Revenue from sales on the digital channel decreased by 49.3% and the company claims that this was due to the profitability strategy of this operation. The share of digital in retail sales was 6% versus 9.1% in the same period of the previous year. The CEO says that the company, before, invested a lot in technology, but inefficiently. In his view, investments are now more modest, but also more efficient.

The company informs that it has rationalized investment in marketing, with a more efficient relationship between expenses and gross profit, in addition to reviewing freight policies. For the second consecutive quarter, there was in the Ebitda of the channel in relation to the same quarter of the previous year. For the first time after several quarters, the company had Ebitda in this division: R$ 2.3 million

MBank

MBank, the company’s financial arm, had negative Ebitda of 29.6 million in the quarter, compared to R$ 14.6 million also negative presented a year earlier. The company claims that the credit granting policy became more judicious from the second quarter, with a reduction in personal loans. The portfolio of receivables overdue for more than 90 days decreased by 21.5% compared to the same quarter of 2022.

“We have made a big effort to clean up the credit portfolio”, says Marisa’s CEO. He said that the entire market “found it easy to play with a bench” and that it is now undergoing renovations. “This adjustment takes time,” he says.

According to him, however, this division of the company should once again contribute positively to the company’s balance sheet by the end of 2023 and, in 2024, reach the level of R$ 200 million in Ebitda.

Debt

Marisa Lojas’ net debt reduced by R$81 million between March 2022 and June of this year, an improvement of 18% over the second quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in the Company’s cash position.

“During the second quarter, we had an improvement in the profile of Marisa Lojas’ debt due to the contribution of R$ 90 million in the capital of the subsidiary MPagamentos (via the issuance of debentures for Marisa Lojas by the controlling shareholders). Mbank’s gross debt remained stable throughout the quarter”, said the company, in the release that accompanies the results.

Future

Nogueira Batista still believes that this third quarter should be challenging, given that, without new money, the company had to buy less for the collection that is in stores now. For the fourth quarter, this situation should be more normalized, believes the executive.

The intention is to end the year with revenues of BRL 2.5 billion, compared to BRL 3 billion in 2022. The number is seen favorably given that the company closed 88 stores in the year.