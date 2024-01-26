Singer participated in a public hearing that discussed standards for electoral advertisements in the October elections

Singer and songwriter Marisa Monte participated on Thursday (25 January 2024) in the public hearing held by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for the October municipal elections. The singer spoke out against the use of parodies or jingles by candidates without the artists' authorization and asked for regulation from the Electoral Court on the topic.

According to Marisa, it is a “moral torture” the possibility that candidates who have no affinity with your work and political positioning may use your songs during the campaign.

“There is no way to dissociate the right to use my creation from my person. So I, for example, could go through a situation in which a candidate who I have no conceptual or values ​​affinity for takes one of my songs and disguises it as a parody so that he could use it in a campaign. This for me is moral and psychological torture and I come here to express this concern”declared the singer via videoconference.

The artist asked the Electoral Court to veto the use of musical parodies when not authorized by the artist. The practice is common in all elections.

“I have a 35-year career, I have never declared a vote, I have never publicly supported a candidate, I make a point of always making my values ​​clear, it is the way of informing my audience about my preferences. I feel violated by the possibility of having my work used compulsorily, adulterated, even more so with all the possibilities that artificial intelligence will bring.“, he concluded.

Watch Marisa Monte's statement (4min21s):

In addition to Marisa, Paula Lavigne, Caetano Veloso's wife, participated in the hearing. She suggested that the TSE establish rules on artists' participation in fundraising events for candidates.

The Electoral Court began public hearings for the municipal elections. The objective is to receive suggestions to improve the guidelines for the next election. The vice-president of the TSE, minister Cármen Lúcia, was the rapporteur of the proposals. She will be the president of the Court during the municipal elections after the departure of the current president, minister Alexandre de Moraes, who leaves the TSE in August. The 1st round will be held on October 6.

In total, the TSE received 945 proposals sent by political parties and entities regarding draft resolutions that will define rules for municipal elections. The majority of contributions are focused on rules on electoral propaganda, general standards and accountability.