The intense life of Marisa Medinaone of the most iconic presenters on television in Spain, was marked by lights and shadows. The lights of a brilliant race on the small screen and a happy family that was never seen overshadowed by its recognized addiction to game and drugswho also marked his life and that of his daughters.

Precisely they, Silvia and Laura, sat on the set of And now Sonsoleswhere they talked about their remembered mother, deceased in 2012 by cancer. “We have lived very naturally the fame of our parents,” they said.

His father, also famous, Alfonso Santistebanfinally separated from the presenter, after which, this began a professional decline in which she fell into a game addiction and cocaine addiction.

“We apologized many times”Laura confessed. “My mother was generous and had a heart that did not fit her. And this is part of her story. She talked about it herself with total naturalness“

However, thanks to the help of his family and, especially, his daughters, he managed to leave, something that He did not get his battle against cancer. “My mother’s illness we live very badly“They said their daughters:” That our father and our mother die in the same year, “they recalled.

